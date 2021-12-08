The Academy is getting very festive as we start the build up to Christmas. Walking around the junior school we can hear the children singing Christmas songs, the teachers are busy after school making props and costumes, and there is a lovely feeling of excitement.

The student council in the Junior School and the student leaders in the Senior School did a wonderful job of decorating the school Christmas trees.

At this time of year, we also have our charity appeals in both the Junior and Senior schools with a local and a global focus. In the Junior School we have the Christmas Shoe Box Appeal in which Christmas gifts are collected to give to the Natzaret Foundation in Palma.

The foundation gives gifts to vulnerable children across the island.

In the Senior School we support the Oxfam Unwrapped initiative by donating gift cards which support developing communities.