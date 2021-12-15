Baleares International College, Sant Agustí is the only dedicated Primary International School on the island. Located in the high-quality residential environment of Sant Agustí, the school is in a very accessible location, just on the outskirts of the capital, Palma.

Learning outside the classroom is an integral part of our curriculum and we are extremely lucky here at BIC Sant Agustí to be so close to nature and be surrounded by some amazing environments – with a quaint little forest located just 5 minutes from school, and many beautiful beaches within walking distance too.

Part of our philosophy is for our children to spend as much time outdoors as possible and to enjoy the nature of the island. We use our local surroundings in a variety of different ways:

The Coast

We are very fortunate to have many beautiful beaches within walking distance from the school. Subjects such as Geography, Science and Art lend themselves to trips to the beach, where our students can explore and develop a range of skills from mapping the local area and discovering beach wildlife, to sketching boats and the sailing club.

Forest School

All our students from Nursery through to Year 6 are given the opportunity to explore nature and the environment using the forest. Exploring the forest provides opportunities to achieve and develop confidence and self-esteem through hands-on learning experiences in a natural environment.

The Water

Only a 5-minute walk from school at Port Calanova, home to the Spanish National Sailing School, a highly qualified team encourage our students to test their skills and master the art of sailing, kayaking, and other exciting water sports. This is offered as an element of our physical education curriculum and is available as an after-school club throughout the year.

In partnership with different associations, we work hard to educate our students about marine conservation and plastic pollution, regularly participating in beach cleans around the island.

