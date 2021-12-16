The Year 6 children at Queen’s College have been learning about the Second World War this term.

Each student produced a model and a poster or a visual presentation of their investigations.

Models of Spitfires were popular with many children, others chose to depict Anderson shelters or models of allotments to demonstrate the importance of “digging for victory”.

Many pupils had a go at wartime recipes or made gas mask boxes and ration books.

The students found out about the lives of famous people of the 1940s such as Churchill, Anne Frank or Dame Vera Lynn.

The children discovered that many propaganda posters are relevant to today, such as “Make do and Mend”; a highly sustainable contrast to fast fashion!