There have been so many wonderful Christmas concerts at The Academy School during the these last two weeks! We have amazing singers, dancers and actors in all the year groups.

We have had lots of Christmas songs and dances, Christmas stories of Stickmen, Grinch, train mysteries and good wishes to have peace and protect our planet.

The festive season could be felt in every corner of the school!

The Academy International School community wish all the Majorca Daily Bulletin readers a Merry and Peaceful Christmas and a very Happy and Healthy New Year!