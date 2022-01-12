The primary children at Queen’s College study Spanish and Catalan alongside the British curriculum.
Throughout December the children were preparing presentations about Christmas in other countries, making Christmas cards and decorations.
Earlier in the term they investigated the customs and traditions of each island in the Baleares including the climate, vegetation and wildlife that inhabit the islands.
The children have been learning typical expressions surrounding life in Mallorca as well as historic traditions related to the island.
