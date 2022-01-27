Queen’s College Nursery explore the surrounding woodland

The Nursery class at Queen’s College have been exploring the theme of “Winter”. They have been talking about the clothes they wear to keep warm, how the weather changes and winter in colder climates.

The children have been making penguins and snowflakes and reading lots of stories related to winter. Their classroom has been transformed into a world of sparkly icicles and cool blues and whites!

A visit to the woodland area beside the school filled the children with excitement. The looked for crunchy leaves, pine cones, bark and moss. They collected twigs of different sizes and classified these back at school exploring the language of shape and measures. This was further developed using construction resources to create towers the same height as their twigs. They used their twigs to measure familiar objects.

The Early Years curriculum is all about investigation and wonder.

The school is so fortunate to be surrounded by Bellver woods; opportunities to take learning outdoors and bring the outdoors back into the classroom are maximized.

For more information about our Nursery class or other year groups, please contact info@queenscollege.es