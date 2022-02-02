The results were stunning!

02-02-2022Queen's College

The work of French artist Georges Seurat inspired Year 4’s crayon sketches this week to add to their beautiful display of city skylines.

The Year 2 classes have been collecting boxes, shells, leaves, twigs and other “junk” items to create their fairyland designs in 3D.

The results were stunning! The children delved into their toy boxes to bring life to their creations.

Elsewhere in school magic was filling the Early Years patio as the Reception class twirled, darted and jumped with their colourful ribbons and scarves!

The Nursery children popped into the woods once again to play some circle games and dance in the fresh air!

