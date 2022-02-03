During the past two weeks the children at The Academy School in Marratxí have loved the winter sunny days. They have been able to do a lot of learning outdoors.

Year 4 have spent time sketching in the garden at school. Year 5 also enjoyed the sunshine doing their Catalan lessons in the garden and learning new vocabulary related to the great outdoors.

The Nursery children have enjoyed the sunshine too, exploring the gardens crouched looking for snails, bugs and other exciting treasures! Some children found interesting stones and shells to look at. Others looked closely at flowers and the tree bark and shared their ideas before walking back to the class.

Year 6A had their science class in our school garden. They evaluated whether the garden had enough exposure to the sun and which plants grew well and why. They finished their trip by having some of the juicy oranges!