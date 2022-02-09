Ever wondered what the students’ experience is like at Baleares International College, Sant Agustí? This is your chance to find out!

It is so important for families to be able to visit a school, ask questions and experience first-hand what the atmosphere in the school is like in order to be able to make an informed choice as to what is best for them and their child.

Joining an Open Day is the best way for you to get a good feel for our wonderful school.

On Thursday February 10 and Wednesday February 23, we’re giving you the chance to sneak peek into life at BIC in the form of an inter-active Open Day.

Virtual Open Day: meet us online on Thursday February 10 at 17.30 to learn about our school, find out what makes us special, hear from our students, meet our Principal and ask us any questions in a friendly setting. To register for the event please click here

meet us online on Thursday February 10 at 17.30 to learn about our school, find out what makes us special, hear from our students, meet our Principal and ask us any questions in a friendly setting. To register for the event please Open Day: come along on Wednesday February 23 starting at 10.00 to find out more! To register your attendance please contact us directly at admissions.sanagusti@balearesint.net or call us (+34) 971 403 161

We look forward to welcoming you!