It has been an exciting start to the year for our school football team with the goal being to play other schools in friendly matches. We recently expanded our school team from one to two teams in order for more of our keen footballers to have the chance to play.

Last term we had the pleasure of playing against BIC in Sa Porassa and this term the students were very excited to meet their next opponents, Queen’s College. After try-outs and thorough selections, they were ready to show what they were worth!

After a 45 minute drive and getting ready in our personalised New Balance team kit, we were ready for the starting whistle. In both matches it was clear that the opposing team had been training and playing together for a while and our teams fought hard to win one match and lose the other. Mr Bennett and Mr. Maarten coached both teams and saw first hand the life experiences and enjoyment that they all went through. They really got a kick out of it!

Everyone can’t wait to welcome Queen’s College to our school for the return game in the next few weeks. Until then we will be training hard and working on our skills as individuals and importantly as a team.