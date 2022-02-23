Building Successful and happy lives. From early years to graduation, we provide the best of British education

Ever wondered what the students’ experience is like at Baleares International College, Sa Porrassa? This is your chance to find out!

It is so important for families to be able to visit a school, ask questions, and experience first-hand what the atmosphere in the school is like in order to be able to make an informed choice as to what is best for them and their child. Joining an Open Day is the best way for you to get a good feel for our wonderful school.

On Thursday February 24, we’re giving you the chance to sneak peek into life at BIC in the form of interactive Open Days.

Open Morning: come along on Thursday February 24 starting at 10.00 to find out more! To register your attendance please contact us at admissions.saporrassa@balearesint.net or call us (+34) 971 133 167.

Virtual Open Day: meet us online on Thursday February 24 at 17.30 to learn about our school, find out what makes us so special, hear from our students, meet our Principal and ask us any questions in a friendly setting. To register for the event please click here

We look forward to welcoming you!