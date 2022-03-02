Last week the Year 3 children from Queen’s College went to Cala Mondrago to investigate why there are so many marine fossils in Mallorca.

The children have been studying about fossils this term and the school trip made their research so much more relevant. The pupils firstly looked for shells or interesting natural shapes and used these to print onto clay to make their own “fossil”.

They next went on a fossil hunt in the rocks of a local area and found to their delight, a number of real fossils.

After lunch the children played in the fresh air and sunshine before returning to school.

They thoroughly enjoyed their fossil hunt and even discovered a tortoise basking in the sunshine!