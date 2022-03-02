Art Competition Winner

Congratulations to our competition winners who won prizes in the Marratxí art competition. Children in Year 6 and 7 from all the schools in the Marratxí area took part in this competition to design the poster for this year’s carnival in Marratxí. From the hundreds of entries, we are so proud that the overall winner is Ernesto, Year 7.

His poster design will be used as the official poster for the event this year.

We also had 3 students from The Academy who were selected as finalists. Congratulations to Carlota, Zoe and Finn also from Year 7. The posters are all on display in the cultural centre in Pla de Na Tesa.

Mountain biking as part of the Cambridge IGCSE PE course

Mr Costa spent Sunday morning mountain biking with some of the Year 11 students at trail park in Peguera.

As part of the PE course at IGCSE level, the students need to complete a video portfolio of their sporting activities.

They choose from a wide range of sports and Mr Costa has been very impressed by their high level and hard work.

Almond Blossom

The island is looking so beautiful with the almond trees in bloom.

In Spanish culture classes the children have been learning about the almond blossom in Mallorca and had such fun making bookmarks with almond blossom.