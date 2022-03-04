During Olaia Fergusson, a pupil from Mallorca International School has been accepted into Robert Bosch College, a member of the prestigious United World Colleges (UWC), to study the International Baccalaureate with an emphasis on environmentalism.

The United World Colleges form a highly sought-after educational organisation, recognised as a global movement which concentrates on uniting people, nations and cultures for the promotion of peace and a sustainable future. Within this organisation is the Robert Bosch College, in Freiburg, Germany. The town of Freiburg is recognised globally as the leader in developing sustainable ideas. UWC leads the way in encouraging an environmentally conscious generation.

In a tough fought selection process, Olaia not only gained a place but also a scholarship to support her studies. A remarkable achievement, and one that Olaia, her parents, and her family at Mallorca International School, are very proud of.

Inspired by her parents’ desire to live sustainably on Mallorca, Olaia has embraced environmentalism and sustainable living. She says, “sustainability has become a part of who I am and who I want to be. It has shown me a new path, a path that not only will help protect our environment but it will also help me understand how I can pursue my dreams of helping others.”

One of Olaia’s environmental contributions was to a “Save the Med” competition last year, organised by her wonderful Science teacher Mr Allan. Her project was “Wasteless Waves” which she constructed with her friend, Lara Sibley. This ongoing endeavour is a website for the youth made by the youth. Its aim is to influence the younger generation to become more independent and sustainable at home and wherever they go. It is updated weekly with news articles and the latest ideas for sustainability.

Be inspired yourself, have a look at this astounding resource and get involved.

www.wastelesswaves.org.