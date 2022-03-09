Last Thursday the primary children at Queen’s College celebrated World Book Day. The pupils came to school in costumes reflecting the magical world of reading; there were plenty of Harry Potter characters proving that 25 years after the first publication, the novels are as popular as ever!

The children loved the many activities which had been carefully prepared for them. The Year 2 children searched for “Wally” in the woods, the Nursery children loved their stories in the library, many talked about their favourite books.

The older pupils have been avid followers of the World Book Day rapper, MC Grammar and had great fun learning his songs.

HAPPY READING!