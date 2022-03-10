Building successful and happy lives. From early years to graduation, we deliver the best of British education.

Ever wondered what the students’ experience is like at Baleares International College? This is your chance to find out!

It is so important for families to be able to visit a school, ask questions, and experience first-hand what the atmosphere in the school is like to be able to make an informed choice as to what is best for them and their child. Joining an Open Day is the best way for you to get a good feel for our wonderful schools.

During the month of March, we’re giving you the chance to take a sneak peek into life at BIC in the form of an interactive Open Day.

These Open Days are suitable for all families with children between the age of 3-18 looking to find the right school. It is an ideal opportunity for you to explore our school with your child, tour our facilities, speak to our teachers, meet our students, and allow your child to get a great insight into student life at BIC.

Early Years and Primary Open Day at BIC, Sant Agustí - Wednesday, March 23 2022 between 10.00 – 12.30.

Secondary and Sixth Form Open Day at BIC, Sa Porrassa - Thursday, March 31 2022 between 09.30 – 12:00.

To register your attendance at either or both of our Open Days, please contact us directly or visit our website at https://balearesint.net/register-for-open-day.

BIC, Sant Agustí | Early Years and Primary | primary@admissions.balearesint.net | (+34) 971 403 161

BIC, Sa Porrassa | Secondary and Sixth Form | secondary@admissions.balearesint.net | (+34) 971 133 167

We look forward to welcoming you!