Ipads … another teaching and learning tool

Students at The Academy School use iPads in class for different subjects. Year 2A are learning all about the properties of regular and irregular polygons. Year 7 have been learning about circuits in science and how scientists use models to explain things that we cannot easily see.

Police Talks

The local police tutors from Marratxí did workshops with children in both the Junior and Senior Schools. They explained the rules of the road, different aspects of dangerous driving and the importance of safe and respectful behaviour on the roads. With our also talked about new regulations for the now popular electric scooters.

Music and Movement in EYFS

The children used ribbons in their music and movement class. They created their own movements to imitate the music.

It was lovely to see their very different versions!

Business management IBDP

As part of the Business Management programme in the International Baccalaureate, students enjoyed a day visiting the local commercial organisation, Palma Pictures where they received a practical demonstration of their work in the studios as well as a talk on the operational side of the business.

Later that day they had a presentation of the charitable foundation Fundació de Joves Navegants de Baleares based in Palma that encourages under privileged vulnerable teenagers to consider maritime careers and trades.

All of the students enjoyed the day. They were able to compare and contrast the challenges faced by both a “for profit” and a “not for profit” organisation operating in the Balearics.