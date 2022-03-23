At BIC we aim to instill the love of reading in our students, actively encouraging them to read from a wide genre of books, and from a diverse range of authors. We pride ourselves on the success of our English language provision at BIC. Celebrating Reading Week and World Book Day is something we look forward to every year.

Baleares International College celebrated Reading Week where our students had a very fun packed week celebrating the magic of books. From reading pyjama parties, online book author visits, readathon House Competitions, puppet theatres, book swaps to the most awaited dress up parade! All our students, teachers and staff were invited to dress up as their favourite book character! Students from Early Years to Sixth Form came together to appreciate reading. Very loudly and very happily. The main aim of ‘Reading Week’ at BIC is to encourage children to explore the pleasure of books.

Reading Week was an action-packed succession of events full of stories, celebrations, costumes and inspiring young readers. It has been an ideal week for all children to learn more about books and authors they already love, and get to know the books and authors that they had yet to discover!

Reading and celebrating the value of books with our students at BIC continues to be one of our core principles to enhance our students’ academic journey.