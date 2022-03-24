The day was all about being kind

24-03-2022Queen's College school

On Wednesday 9 March the Queen’s College community raised 7033.05 euros for The Happy Child Foundation in Zaporozhye, Ukraine.

In support of families in desperate need of food, shelter and medicines, the students brought in donations and discussed the importance of acts of kindness.

The day was all about being kind, thinking of others and creating a peaceful place to learn together.

Thank you to everyone who helped us to achieve this and donated with such love and generosity.

