Last week the primary children at Queen’s College celebrated National Science Week with a particular focus on the theme of Growth.

Our role as educators is to facilitate opportunities for children to make discoveries, ask questions, investigate theories, experiment, test, collect data, predict, discuss ideas, set controls, research and put forward conclusions.

Throughout the week the children gathered information about the growth of their hand spans from 3 years to 11 years old, they prepared experiments on the growth of plants, carried out research into famous scientists, their inventions, discoveries and theories and even carried out an inter-class competition on the optimal growth of cress seeds!

The children dressed for the occasion as laboratory technicians, medical experts, explorers, astronauts, weather phenomenon or famous scientists … Einstein being a popular choice for many!

“A scientist is not a person who gives the right answers; but the one who asks the right questions”, Claude Levi-Strauss.