For the second time, Baleares International College, Sa Porrassa held a Careers and Higher Education Fair for all their Year 6 to Year 12 students. Having been postponed last year due to Covid restrictions, it felt like a big celebration this year.

The BIC Careers and Higher Education Fair offered students an exceptional opportunity to chat one-to-one with a wide variety of professionals, local and international companies, and international universities about their careers’ ambitions.

All our professionals and collaborators were volunteers - our current and former parents, our highly qualified staff members, our alumni, international universities, and well-established professional companies closely associated with the school. Our students had the chance to speak one-to-one with these inspirational and successful people. Students, in their evaluations, said such things as:

‘I enjoyed talking to someone about my dream job’

‘I liked finding out about a job that I didn’t know existed’

‘I was inspired by the pilot who said ¨If it sounds fun, then do it¨.’

One Year 6 student was heard to say that he now wanted to be an embryologist when he is older.

Nacho Diaz, who graduated from BIC with top A-Level results last summer, returned to speak to our students about how he has been accepted at TU Delft University of Technology and his experience as an engineering student in Holland.

Nacho said: “I have been exploring different career paths, getting the chance to speak to different professionals and I am delighted to have chosen Aeronautical Engineering for my future”, reiterating the message of the fair of how important it is to our students to talk to as many people as possible to find their career path - Exploring was the key message.

We would like to express our biggest thank you to all volunteers and professionals who took the time to share with our students their companies’ philosophies, professional careers, and experiences:

· University of Les Roches Marbella -one of the world’s leading hospitality schools.

· Schiller University - The Global American University - One of the leading universities in the world.

· IE University - is a top international university in Spain

· Bournemouth University - is a public university in Bournemouth, England

· Marbella Design Academy - is an international design school offering 3 years - of higher education in design.

· EU Business School - is a private business school with campuses in Geneva and Montreux, Barcelona, and Munich.

· Mrs Paget - Embryologist and Successful Women in Business

· Ms Fekete - Journalist

· Nacho Diaz - BIC Alumni and college student in TU Delft.

· Mrs Galliano - Marketing specialist at Media.Monks

· Mr Salva - IT Project Manager at Oracle

· Mr Salva - Lawyer at Cuatrecasas

· Mrs Bereton Pattel - Fitness and Wellness, Optimised - Personal Wellness and Successful Women in Business.

· Mr Mansour - Software Executive, E-bay, and Microsoft

· Radio One Mallorca - the leading English speaking radio channel in Mallorca

· Mr Neethling - Private Investor

· Ms Togores - Private Property Consulting

· Mrs Cardona Vázquez .- Owner and Managing Director of Viveros Sa Porassa, Garden Centre

· Mr Cardona Vázquez - Architect

· Blue Water Yachting - Luxury yacht charter and yacht brokerage.

· Mrs Mora - Pilot

· Mr Schlegel - Stock Market and Investment Banking

· Mr Middleton - CEO of Liquid Nano

· Mr Demangeat - Architect

· Mr Doyle - Pilot

· Mr Kehne - Sales Director, Strategic Accounts at Tricentis

BIC’s Careers Fair has been such an enriching experience for our students, parents, and collaborators that we are already looking forward to celebrating the school’s next Careers Fair.