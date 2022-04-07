The children at Queen’s College have had another busy week of learning. The Nursery children have been painting beautiful pictures of Elmer the Elephant.

The Year 1 pupils have been learning about the weather. Each day they made weather diaries and charts; these were made all the more interesting given the varied weather conditions from torrential rain to blustery winds and warm sunshine - all within the space of a few days! The children had great fun - and a few sticky fingers making their very own rain clouds and a tornado!

The Year 4 children had a road safety workshop with local policeman Andreu who also came along to teach Year 6 about social media safety.

On Wednesday a book fair was organised for the primary children. They loved deciding which book they would buy and are excited to read their new book.

Following the previous week’s science focus on growth, Y6 M were crowned the winning team in the mustard seed growth competition. Their entry was nurtured over a week and grew to a height of 12 cm! The children named their plant, Manolito! The student council representatives for Y6M proudly received their certificate on behalf of the whole group.