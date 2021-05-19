DID YOU KNOW that if you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just 11 € per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport number and telephone number to suscripciones@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will be in touch.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





OUT'N'ABOUT double buggy, 40 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



SPANISH LADY available for care of the elderly, daily including nights. Islandwide. Also available for shopping trips etc. (has own car). Call 610-296076.



4K HYBRID FREESAT IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs, established 1996, OCEAN TV Tel. 629-672553; skyud.com



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





SELECTION OF TV'S from 40 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more furniture available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





FANTASTIC TOWNHOUSE of 220 m², with garden, in Costitx. Tastefully renovated, requiring some finishing. Large kitchen, five bedrooms, four bathrooms (three en suite), second floor studio with terraces, fabulous mountain views. Pre-installation for central heating. Sufficient room for small pool in garden! 325,000 €. Ref. 9355. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





SENCELLES. Immaculate country home with Cédula. Lovely established gardens, 3,400 m² of land. Mainly ground floor accommodation with interesting first floor tower feature incorporating a spiral staircase. Open plan living area with integrated kitchen, three bedrooms, bathroom, cloakroom, office and additional room. Mains services, central heating, air conditioning and double glazing. All installations in excellent condition. 375,000 €. Ref. 9394. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





COSTITX: Fabulous townhouse with pool. Contemporary minimalistic design combined with traditional features. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, three terraces with views, swimming pool and small garden. Unique property. 785,000 €. Ref. 9550. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





OFFERS INVITED for quick sale! Five bedroomed country home with swimming pool and garage, close to Sencelles. Central heating and mains services. 469,000 €. Ref. 9510. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



NEWLY RENOVATED Majorcan townhouse with a plunge pool and a sleek, modern finish located just 30 seconds from the Pollensa's main square. POL2821 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



MODERN THREE BEDROOM townhouse with three excellent terraces for sale just 5 minutes from the centre of town of Pollensa. POL20132 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



