PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





JANE PUSHCHAIR and accessories, 70 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



4K HYBRID FREESAT IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs, established 1996, OCEAN TV Tel. 629-672553; skyud.com



SPANISH LADY available for care of the elderly, daily including nights. Islandwide. Also available for shopping trips etc. (has own car). Call 610-296076.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com





SET OF 3 GLASS TOP Coffee Tables, 40 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more furniture available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



A BEAUTIFUL FAMILY home in a quiet, residential area in Valldemossa, approx. 694 m², spacious bright living room/ dining area, kitchen, office, wrap around terrace on both levels, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, heating, air conditioning, fireplace, garden, pool and a paddle court. Stunning property! 1,495,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



COSY FLAT in the centre of Sóller, on the second floor of an old house, approx. 60 m², living room, kitchen, large bathroom, separate guest room/ office with kitchenette. Can be sold partly furnished. 260,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



WE ARE LOOKING for a long term rental for a family or couple, an apartment or a house in Sóller, Port Sóller, Biniaraix or Fornalutx. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





TRADITIONAL FAMILY HOUSE set in a lovely elevated position, approx. 166 m², spacious living areas, large kitchen, sunny terrace, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Fabulous views over Deiá, also a plot of land (not building land) on the opposite slope could be acquired. 700,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





YOUR HOLIDAY HOME, a house to relax and enjoy in Port Sóller, approx 118 m², large open living/ dining/ kitchen area leading to a sunny patio, roof terrace, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (one en suite), underfloor heating, wood burning stove, air conditioning. The house has a rental license making it a good investment. 1,250,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





FANTASTIC TOWNHOUSE of 220 m², with garden, in Costitx. Tastefully renovated, requiring some finishing. Large kitchen, five bedrooms, four bathrooms (three en suite), second floor studio with terraces, fabulous mountain views. Pre-installation for central heating. Sufficient room for small pool in garden! 325,000 €. Ref. 9355. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





SENCELLES. Immaculate country home with Cédula. Lovely established gardens, 3,400 m² of land. Mainly ground floor accommodation with interesting first floor tower feature incorporating a spiral staircase. Open plan living area with integrated kitchen, three bedrooms, bathroom, cloakroom, office and additional room. Mains services, central heating, air conditioning and double glazing. All installations in excellent condition. 375,000 €. Ref. 9394. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





COSTITX: Fabulous townhouse with pool. Contemporary minimalistic design combined with traditional features. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, three terraces with views, swimming pool and small garden. Unique property. 785,000 €. Ref. 9550. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





OFFERS INVITED for quick sale! Five bedroomed country home with swimming pool and garage, close to Sencelles. Central heating and mains services. 469,000 €. Ref. 9510. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contact Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.



