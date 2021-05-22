DID YOU KNOW that if you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just 11 € per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport number and telephone number to suscripciones@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will be in touch.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





BRUNO ABBATE 37 BOAT in perfect condition. 10.8 x 2.8 metres. Price 30,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com



MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





HOSTESS TROLLEY 35 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



SPANISH LADY available for care of the elderly, daily including nights. Islandwide. Also available for shopping trips etc. (has own car). Call 610-296076.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S office is situated in the foyer of Hospital Son Espases, Palma. Sala 216 to the right of the revolving doors of the hospitalisation block. Every FRIDAY from 10am to 2pm. Drop in for a chat or tel. 678-352040.



4K HYBRID FREESAT IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs, established 1996, OCEAN TV Tel. 629-672553; skyud.com





ONLY A FEW STEPS away from the beach offering much potential in Port Sóller. Approx. 175 m², spacious living areas, large kitchen with utility room, surrounding balconies, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, central heating, air conditioning, lift, marble floors, 2 parking spaces and storage room. 650,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





TYPICAL VILLAGE HOUSE with commercial premises in central Sóller. Approx. 349 m², large living/ dining room, kitchen with terrace access, 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, hydraulic tiles, antique doors, garage/ workshop with commercial space above. Ideal for entrepreneurs. 620,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





TOWNHOUSE in tranquil Deia with beautiful sea view. Approx. 232 m², living room, dining room, equipped kitchen with pantry, veranda, terrace, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (2 en suite), air conditioning, central heating, garage. 1,240,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





PURE IDYLLIC on the outskirts of Sóller. Approx. 102 m², living room, cosy eat-in kitchen, roof terrace, 2 bedrooms, shower room, dressing room, wood stove, air conditioning, garden, summer kitchen, garden house with shower, beautiful views. 450,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





UNIQUE HOUSE located in Fornalutx, from the year 1260, renovated whilst retaining original details, approx. 409 m², entrance used as living/ dining room, authentic kitchen/ living area, cellar, 6 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, 3 bathrooms, garden, pool, roof terrace with spectacular views. 1,295,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





SUPER DUPLEX in the valley of Sóller. Approx. 134 m², fitted kitchen, living/ dining area with access to the terrace, underfloor heating, air conditioning, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (one en suite), pool, underground car park, ready to move in. 525,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



QUALITY RENTAL HOMES available in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes, long term only. Call Nash Homes Portals Nous 971-675969 or see our website for current properties: www.nashhomesmallorca.com





FANTASTIC TOWNHOUSE of 220 m², with garden, in Costitx. Tastefully renovated, requiring some finishing. Large kitchen, five bedrooms, four bathrooms (three en suite), second floor studio with terraces, fabulous mountain views. Pre-installation for central heating. Sufficient room for small pool in garden! 325,000 €. Ref. 9355. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





SENCELLES. Immaculate country home with Cédula. Lovely established gardens, 3,400 m² of land. Mainly ground floor accommodation with interesting first floor tower feature incorporating a spiral staircase. Open plan living area with integrated kitchen, three bedrooms, bathroom, cloakroom, office and additional room. Mains services, central heating, air conditioning and double glazing. All installations in excellent condition. 375,000 €. Ref. 9394. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





COSTITX: Fabulous townhouse with pool. Contemporary minimalistic design combined with traditional features. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, three terraces with views, swimming pool and small garden. Unique property. 785,000 €. Ref. 9550. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





OFFERS INVITED for quick sale! Five bedroomed country home with swimming pool and garage, close to Sencelles. Central heating and mains services. 469,000 €. Ref. 9510. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





WE ARE URGENTLY looking for houses with gardens in beautiful locations in the Sóller area with views and access, up to 1,500,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





NEW HOUSE in the fishing quarter of Port Sóller. Approx. 193 m², living/ dining room, open plan kitchen leading to a terrace, 3 bedrooms (one with patio), 1 bathroom, an independent apartment with integrated kitchen and bathroom, ideal for guests. 870,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





READY TO MOVE IN and enjoy. Completely modernised townhouse in Sóller, approx. 161 m², entrance, living room, fully equipped kitchen with access to the garden, air conditioning, double glazing, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, modern design retaining authenticity. 625,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





ARRIVE AND ENJOY. Quiet apartment in Port Sóller, approx. 166 m², bright living room, dining room, spacious kitchen, balcony, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, communal pool and parking. Ready to move in. 800,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contact Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.





MODERN THREE BEDROOM townhouse with three excellent terraces for sale just 5 minutes from the centre of town of Pollensa. POL20132 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Prices starting at 375,000 €. SWONSP1983 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





NEWLY RENOVATED Majorcan townhouse with a plunge pool and a sleek, modern finish located just 30 seconds from the Pollensa's main square. POL2821 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



WANTED: Quality rental properties in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes for long term rent only. Call Nash Homes 971-675 969 or email Jacqui info@nashhomesmallorca.com



