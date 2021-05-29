DID YOU KNOW that if you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just 11 € per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport number and telephone number to suscripciones@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will be in touch.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





BRUNO ABBATE 37 BOAT in perfect condition. 10.8 x 2.8 metres. Price 30,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





COMPUTER DESK & CHAIR, 80cm wide, 50cm deep, 72cm high. 50 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





3 SEATER SOFA, colour orange/ red mix, 80 €. Matching armchair also available for an extra 20 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



SPANISH LADY available for care of the elderly, daily including nights. Islandwide. Also available for shopping trips etc. (has own car). Call 610-296076.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S office is situated in the foyer of Hospital Son Espases, Palma. Sala 216 to the right of the revolving doors of the hospitalisation block. Every FRIDAY from 10am to 2pm. Drop in for a chat or tel. 678-352040.





BLACK MASSAGE CHAIR in good condition. Price 100 €. Cancer Care Charity Shop, San Agustin. Please contact Angela on 609-848622 or pop by and have a look for yourself. Lots more furniture available. Open 10am- 2pm Monday to Saturday.



QUALITY RENTAL HOMES available in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes, long term only. Call Nash Homes Portals Nous 971-675969 or see our website for current properties: www.nashhomesmallorca.com





POLLENSA: Fabulous mountain views and peaceful location. Attractive finca of 3,300 m² with swimming pool. Lounge/ diner, large equipped kitchen with island unit, utility/ laundry room, three bedrooms, two bathrooms (one en suite). Front and lateral porches, lovely garden, fruit trees and pond. Central heating, double glazing, electricity and own well. Viewing recommended. 495,000 €. Ref. 9262. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





SENCELLES. Immaculate country home with Cédula. Lovely established gardens, 3,400 m² of land. Mainly ground floor accommodation with interesting first floor tower feature incorporating a spiral staircase. Open plan living area with integrated kitchen, three bedrooms, bathroom, cloakroom, office and additional room. Mains services, central heating, air-conditioning and double glazing. All installations in excellent condition. 375,000 €. Ref. 9394. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





BINIALI (SENCELLES): Immaculate country home with swimming pool and Tourist Licence. Spacious open plan living area with great kitchen. Four bedrooms, two large bathrooms, porches and terraces with lovely views. Mains services, central heating, air-conditioning, two woodburners. 1,564 m² plot. 550,000 €. Full details ref. 9450. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE! Five bedroomed country home with swimming pool and garage, close to Sencelles. Central heating and mains services. 440,000 €. Ref. 9510. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





200 YEAR OLD Majorcan finca, completely renovated in beautiful Fornalutx, approx. 300 m², dining room, kitchen, pantry, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, wood stove, barbecue, olive and fruit trees, stables, garage, pond, orchard, solar panels. 1,200,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





COSY FLAT with great views, located in the upper part of Port Sóller, approx. 58 m², living/ dining area, open plan kitchen, fireplace, balcony, 2 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, 2 bathrooms (1 en suite), air conditioning, west facing in a small complex. 215,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





HOUSE TO RENOVATE in the heart of Sóller, just 2 minutess from the square. Approx. 103 m², entrance hall, living room with access to a patio, kitchen, roof terrace, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with the potential to become a cosy home. 240,000 €. casasmallorca. com - Tel. 698-928164.





NEW CONSTRUCTION PROJECT. Beautiful minimalism found in Port Sóller, approx. 300 m², spacious living area, open plan kitchen, dining area, two surrounding terraces, outdoor seating, infinity pool, fireplace, lounge, 3 bedrooms all en suite, dressing rooms, wellness area, sauna, wine cellar, lifts, veranda, south- west facing. 3,500,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





WITH SEA VIEWS, located near Deia, approx. 214 m², spacious living areas, kitchen, heating, wood stove, terrace, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, garden, pool, land, parking, modernised in 2007 and clad with natural stone. 1,500,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





JUST A FEW STEPS from the beach of Port Sóller, approx. 71 m², bright living room, fully equipped kitchen, patio, storage room, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, air conditioning, electric heating, possibility of commercial premises and parking as well as applying for a tourist licence. 460,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





MEDITERRANEAN VILLA with magnificent sea view, in tranquil Port Andratx. Approx. 350 m², entrance hall, spacious dining room, ample kitchen, dining area, terrace, summer dining spot, pool, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (1 large en suite), solarium, laundry, storage room, sauna with shower, garage, rental licence. An elegant property flooded with light. 5,800,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





SEA VIEWS in a sunny location, nestled in Port Sóller. Approx. 118 m², large living/ dining room, kitchen, expansive terraces, air conditioning, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, garden, garage, just 10 mins from the harbour. 980,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





FANTASTIC PROPERTY! Historic, emblematic house in Fornalutx, approx. 1,562 m², various sitting rooms, kitchen, terraces, beautiful courtyard, 8 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, central heating, fireplace, enchanting garden. Possibility of designing an exceptional hotel or mansion. 3,500,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





WE ARE URGENTLY looking for houses with gardens in beautiful locations in the Sóller area with views and access, up to 1,500,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contact Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.





MODERN THREE BEDROOM townhouse with three excellent terraces for sale just 5 minutes from the centre of town of Pollensa. POL20132 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Prices starting at 375,000 €. SWONSP1983 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





NEWLY RENOVATED Majorcan townhouse with a plunge pool and a sleek, modern finish located just 30 seconds from the Pollensa's main square. POL2821 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



WANTED: Quality rental properties in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes for long term rent only. Call Nash Homes 971-675 969 or email Jacqui info@nashhomesmallorca.com



BUYING, SELLING or letting a property on the islands? Look out for our special property section in Saturday’s newspaper. If you wish to include your advert in this section please call 971-788405.



