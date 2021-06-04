DID YOU KNOW that if you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just 11 € per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport/ID number and telephone number and we will be in touch.





CLASSIC AMERICAN CAR. 1988 Camaro IROC Z28 'T' Tops, 5.7 litre, one owner from new, excellent condition, full history, 74,000 miles. 12,250 €. Tel. 634-324330.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



DO YOU HAVE some spare time and are looking for something to do? We at the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop are looking for some new volunteers as many of our current ones have, thankfully, been able to return to their jobs. If you are interested in donating a few hours a week to a very worthy cause, please come and join Angela's fantastic family of helpers in her charity shop in San Agustin. For more information please call Angela on 609-848622.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





BLACK MASSAGE CHAIR in good condition. Price 100 €. Cancer Care Charity Shop, San Agustin. Please contact Angela on 609-848622 or pop by and have a look for yourself. Lots more furniture available. Open 10am- 2pm Monday to Saturday.



SPANISH LADY available for care of the elderly, daily including nights. Islandwide. Also available for shopping trips etc. (has own car). Call 610-296076.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com





LARGE WARDROBE, 2.20 metres high x 2.50 metres wide x 0.45 metres deep. 200 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more furniture available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info





SELECTION OF TV'S from 20 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more furniture available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



BUYING, SELLING or letting a property on the islands? Look out for our special property section on Saturdays. If you wish to include your advert in this section please call 971-788405.





FANTASTIC PROPERTY! Historic, emblematic house in Fornalutx, approx. 1,562 m², various sitting rooms, kitchen, terraces, beautiful courtyard, 8 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, central heating, fireplace, enchanting garden. Possibility of designing an exceptional hotel or mansion. 3,500,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





WE ARE URGENTLY looking for houses with gardens in beautiful locations in the Sóller area with views and access, up to 1,500,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





200 YEAR OLD Majorcan finca, completely renovated in beautiful Fornalutx, approx. 300 m², dining room, kitchen, pantry, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, wood stove, barbecue, olive and fruit trees, stables, garage, pond, orchard, solar panels. 1,200,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





COSY FLAT with great views, located in the upper part of Port Sóller, approx. 58 m², living/ dining area, open plan kitchen, fireplace, balcony, 2 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, 2 bathrooms (1 en suite), air conditioning, west facing in a small complex. 215,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





WITH SEA VIEWS, located near Deia, approx. 214 m², spacious living areas, kitchen, heating, wood stove, terrace, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, garden, pool, land, parking, modernised in 2007 and clad with natural stone. 1,500,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



