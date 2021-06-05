DID YOU KNOW that if you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just 11 € per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport number and telephone number to suscripciones@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will be in touch.





CLASSIC AMERICAN CAR. 1988 Camaro IROC Z28 'T' Tops, 5.7 litre, one owner from new, excellent condition, full history, 74,000 miles. 12,250 €. Tel. 634-324330.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





BRUNO ABBATE 37 BOAT in perfect condition. 10.8 x 2.8 metres. Price 30,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





COMPUTER DESK & CHAIR, 80cm wide, 50cm deep, 72cm high. 50 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



DO YOU HAVE some spare time and are looking for something to do? We at the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop are looking for some new volunteers as many of our current ones have, thankfully, been able to return to their jobs. If you are interested in donating a few hours a week to a very worthy cause, please come and join Angela's fantastic family of helpers in her charity shop in San Agustin. For more information please call Angela on 609-848622.



MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



SPANISH LADY available for care of the elderly, daily including nights. Islandwide. Also available for shopping trips etc. (has own car). Call 610-296076.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S office is situated in the foyer of Hospital Son Espases, Palma. Sala 216 to the right of the revolving doors of the hospitalisation block. Every FRIDAY from 10am to 2pm. Drop in for a chat or tel. 678-352040.



QUALITY RENTAL HOMES available in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes, long term only. Call Nash Homes Portals Nous 971-675969 or see our website for current properties: www.nashhomesmallorca.com





COSTITX: Fabulous townhouse with pool. Contemporary minimalistic design combined with traditional features. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, three terraces with views, swimming pool and small garden. Unique property. Price 785,000 €. Ref. 9550. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





CAN PICAFORT: Lovely ground floor apartment with small private pool! Three bedrooms, one bathroom, terraces and parking space. Price 285,000 €. Ref. 9537. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





COSTITX: Peaceful area, pretty finca with swimming pool. Lovely, tranquil 3,900 m² plot. Three bedroom, bathroom, porch and roof terrace with great views. Some modernisation required. Current Cédula, mains electricity connection possible. 277,000 €. Ref. 9346. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





SENCELLES. Immaculate country home with Cédula. Lovely established gardens, 3,400 m² of land. Mainly ground floor accommodation with interesting first floor tower feature incorporating a spiral staircase. Open plan living area with integrated kitchen, three bedrooms, bathroom, cloakroom, office and additional room. Mains services, central heating, air conditioning and double glazing. All installations in excellent condition. 375,000 €. Ref. 9394. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





IS THIS YOUR DREAM? Simple and captivatingly beautiful property in Llucalcari. Approx. 216 m², spacious living areas and dining room, rustic kitchen, pantry, 4 bedrooms (one with a dressing and sitting room), 1 bathroom, fireplace, sunny terrace, village and sea views. 550,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





EXCEPTIONAL TOWNHOUSE. Spacious and just a few steps from the Plaza, approx. 402 m², living room, dining room, kitchen, fireplace, secluded courtyard, roof covered terrace, 2 storey outbuilding, 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, possibility of a pool. 800,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





COSY VILLAGE HOUSE with great views of Bunyola, approx 110 m², kitchen/ living room, roof terrace, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, heating, wood stove, possibility to apply for rental licence. 295,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





COUNTRY HOUSE with fabulous views in the valley of Sóller, a completely renovated house, approx. 382 m², living room with access to the terrace and orange garden, adjoining kitchen/ dining area, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms including attic studio consisting of living room/ bedroom/ bathroom, heating, pool, large car port, 2,250,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





DUPLEX APARTMENT only 2 minutess form the beach in Port Sóller. Approx. 141 m², cosy living/ dining room, balcony, kitchen, heating, air conditioning, 3 bedrooms with built in wardrobes, 1 bathroom, lift, underground carpark, put your bags down and enjoy. 450,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





UNIQUE HOUSE located in Fornalutx, from the year 1260, renovated whilst retaining original details, approx. 409 m², entrance used as living/ dining room, authentic kitchen/ living area, cellar, 6 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, 3 bathrooms, garden, pool, roof terrace with spectacular views. 1,295,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





PURE IDYLLIC on the outskirts of Sóller. Approx. 102 m², living room, cosy eat-in kitchen, roof terrace, 2 bedrooms, shower room, dressing room, wood stove, air conditioning, garden house equipped with a bathroom, summer kitchen, garden. A little gem! 450,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





IN A PICTURESQUE location in the village of Deiá, a completely modernised house, approx. 182 m², living room, kitchen, terrace, air conditioning, heating, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, several mezzanines and stunning mountain views. 690,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





JUST SPLENDID! Elegant 1930’s villa in Port Sóller with stunning views, approx. 772 m², various spacious living areas, kitchen, terraces, large pool, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, summer kitchen, air conditioning, heating, fireplace, garage, 2 commercial units, high quality luxury. 6,000,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





WE ARE URGENTLY looking for houses with gardens in beautiful locations in the Sóller area with views and access, up to 1,500,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





MODERN THREE BEDROOM townhouse with three excellent terraces for sale just 5 minutes from the centre of town of Pollensa. POL20132 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Prices starting at 375,000 €. SWONSP1983 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





NEWLY RENOVATED Majorcan townhouse with a plunge pool and a sleek, modern finish located just 30 seconds from the Pollensa's main square. POL2821 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



WANTED: Quality rental properties in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes for long term rent only. Call Nash Homes 971-675 969 or email Jacqui info@nashhomesmallorca.com



BUYING, SELLING or letting a property on the islands? Look out for our special property section in Saturday’s newspaper. If you wish to include your advert in this section please call 971-788405.



