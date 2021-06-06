DID YOU KNOW that if you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just 11 € per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport/ID number and telephone number to suscripciones@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will be in touch.



LOOKING FOR ENGLISH speaking telephone sales staff to work from Northern office. Experience is preferred but not essential. A confident positive attitude is essential. Salary available whilst in training. Send CV to mpsmsn@msn.com





CLASSIC AMERICAN CAR. 1988 Camaro IROC Z28 'T' Tops, 5.7 litre, one owner from new, excellent condition, full history, 74,000 miles. 12,250 €. Tel. 634-324330.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.





BRUNO ABBATE 37 BOAT in perfect condition. 10.8 x 2.8 metres. Price 30,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



DO YOU HAVE some spare time and are looking for something to do? We at the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop are looking for some new volunteers as many of our current ones have, thankfully, been able to return to their jobs. If you are interested in donating a few hours a week to a very worthy cause, please come and join Angela's fantastic family of helpers in her charity shop in San Agustin. For more information please call Angela on 609-848622.



WE CLEAR building rubble, garden waste, old furniture etc. Fast reliable service. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.





JANE PUSHCHAIR and accessories, 70 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





WHITE BAMBOO bedside table, 48cm wide, 38cm deep, 77cm maximum height. 10 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



QUALITY RENTAL HOMES available in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes, long term only. Call Nash Homes Portals Nous 971-675969 or see our website for current properties: www.nashhomesmallorca.com





POLLENSA: Fabulous mountain views and peaceful location. Attractive finca of 3,300 m² with swimming pool. Lounge/ diner, large equipped kitchen with island unit, utility/ laundry room, three bedrooms, two bathrooms (one en suite). Front and lateral porches, lovely garden, fruit trees and pond. Central heating, double glazing, electricity and own well. Viewing recommended. 495,000 €. Ref. 9262. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





FANTASTIC TOWNHOUSE of 220 m², with garden, in Costitx. Tastefully renovated, requiring some finishing. Large kitchen, five bedrooms, four bathrooms (three en suite), second floor studio with terraces, fabulous mountain views. Pre-installation for central heating. Sufficient room for small swimming pool in garden! 325,000 €. Ref. 9355. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





BINIALI (SENCELLES): Immaculate country home with swimming pool and Tourist Licence. Spacious open plan living area with great kitchen. Four bedrooms, two large bathrooms, porches and terraces with lovely views. Mains services, central heating, air-conditioning, two woodburners. 1,564 m² plot. 550,000 €. Full details ref. 9450. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE! Five bedroomed country home with swimming pool and garage, close to Sencelles. Central heating and mains services. Price 440,000 €. Ref. 9510. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





2 BUSINESS UNITS IN PUERTO PORTALS. 110 m² first line with 45 m² front terraces for tables and chairs. 2,550,000 € (both) (Bank valuation 3,955,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





PALACE 671 M² + 7 PLOTS to build 7 houses. Total 5,000 m² with sea views in Palma. 4,250,000 € (Bank valuation 5,500,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





VILLA IN BENDINAT 540 m² on a 1,816 m² plot. 4,500,000 € (Bank Valuation 6,200,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





FINCA IN ANDRATX 539 m² on a 9,148 m² plot. 1,650,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





VILLA WITH SEA VIEWS IN SA TORRE LLUCMAJOR 343 m² with pool and garden. 575,000 € (bank valuation: 722,500 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com



WANTED: Quality rental properties in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes for long term rent only. Call Nash Homes 971-675 969 or email Jacqui info@nashhomesmallorca.com





IS THIS YOUR DREAM? Simple and captivatingly beautiful property in Llucalcari. Approx. 216 m², spacious living areas and dining room, rustic kitchen, pantry, 4 bedrooms (one with a dressing and sitting room), 1 bathroom, fireplace, sunny terrace, village and sea views. 550,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





DUPLEX APARTMENT only 2 minutes form the beach in Port Sóller. Approx. 141 m², cosy living/ dining room, balcony, kitchen, heating, air conditioning, 3 bedrooms with built in wardrobes, 1 bathroom, lift, underground carpark, put your bags down and enjoy. 450,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





JUST SPLENDID! Elegant 1930’s villa in Port Sóller with stunning views, approx. 772 m², various spacious living areas, kitchen, terraces, large pool, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, summer kitchen, air conditioning, heating, fireplace, garage, 2 commercial units, high quality luxury. 6,000,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



