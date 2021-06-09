DID YOU KNOW that if you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just 11 € per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport number and telephone number to suscripciones@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will be in touch.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



DO YOU HAVE some spare time and are looking for something to do? We at the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop are looking for some new volunteers as many of our current ones have, thankfully, been able to return to their jobs. If you are interested in donating a few hours a week to a very worthy cause, please come and join Angela's fantastic family of helpers in her charity shop in San Agustin. For more information please call Angela on 609-848622.



SPANISH LADY available for care of the elderly, daily including nights. Islandwide. Also available for shopping trips etc. (has own car). Call 610-296076.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com





2 SEATER SOFA, blue, 60 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





DECORATIVE silver mirror, 70 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





EXCEPTIONAL TOWNHOUSE. Spacious and just a few steps from the Plaza, approx. 402 m², living room, dining room, kitchen, fireplace, secluded courtyard, roof covered terrace, 2 storey outbuilding, 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, possibility of a pool. 800,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





IN A PICTURESQUE location in the village of Deiá, a completely modernised house, approx. 182 m², living room, kitchen, terrace, air conditioning, heating, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, several mezzanines and stunning mountain views. 690,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



