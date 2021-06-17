DID YOU KNOW that if you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just 11 € per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport/ID number and telephone number to suscripciones@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will be in touch.

GLASS COFFEE TABLE in good condition. 45 €. Cancer Care Charity Shop, San Agustin. Please contact Angela on 609-848622 or pop by and have a look for yourself. Lots more furniture available. Open 10am- 2pm Monday to Saturday.

DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contact Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.

AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S office is situated in the foyer of Hospital Son Espases, Palma. Sala 216 to the right of the revolving doors of the hospitalisation block. Every FRIDAY from 10am to 2pm. Drop in for a chat or tel. 678-352040.

SPANISH LADY available for care of the elderly, daily including nights. Islandwide. Also available for shopping trips etc. (has own car). Call 610-296076.

IN PUERTO DE SOLLER. completely renovated duplex apartment, approx. 137 m², cosy living room/ kitchen, heating, air conditioning, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, terraces with fabulous views over the marina, ready to move in! 710,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.

AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA .ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.

REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress .com

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com

MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.

UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.