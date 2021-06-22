DID YOU KNOW that if you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just 11 € per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport/ID number and telephone number to suscripciones@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will be in touch.





ONLY ONE MINUTE AWAY from the Plaza de Sóller. Townhouse to renovate with many possibilities to realise your own conversion wishes. Here you can also work and live under one roof. Approx. 276 m² over 3 floors, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, small patio. 290,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





TV UNIT WITH DRAWERS, 60 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com





REDUCED TO CLEAR! Black massage chair in good condition. Price 70 €. Cancer Care Charity Shop, San Agustin. Please contact Angela on 609-848622 or pop by and have a look for yourself. Lots more furniture available. Open 10am- 2pm Monday to Saturday.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





READY TO MOVE IN and enjoy. Completely modernized townhouse in Sóller, only 3 minutes walking to Plaza, approx.140 m², living room with open plan kitchen and wooden stove, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, WC, studio with small kitchen and bathroom, air conditioning, beautiful views. 380,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



