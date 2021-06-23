DID YOU KNOW that if you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just 11 € per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport number and telephone number to suscripciones@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will be in touch.





LAND ROVER DISCOVERY II TD5 Auto, year 2000, Majorca registered, right hand drive, good workhorse, never let us down. Excellent tow car. Bodywork: A few Island dents and repaired bumper. Good tyres, starts every time. Oil changed every year. MOT until October. For sale to good home, owner no longer driving. 500 €. Phone 693-012753 (English).



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.





LARGE WARDROBE, 2.20 metres high x 2.50 metres wide x 0.45 metres deep. 200 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more furniture available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





IDYLLIC PLACE on the outskirts of Sóller. A completely renovated country house in the middle of a lemon garden, approx. 461 m², 2 living rooms, 2 kitchens, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, air conditioning, parking. 1,750,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



SPANISH LADY available for care of the elderly, daily including nights. Islandwide. Also available for shopping trips etc. (has own car). Call 610-296076.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





DECORATIVE silver mirror, 70 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





WE ARE URGENTLY looking for apartments and studios in Puerto Sóller, with terrace and views, up to 300,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info





NEW CONSTRUCTION project. Beautiful minimalism found in Port Sóller, approx. 300 m², spacious living area, open plan kitchen, dining area, two surrounding terraces, outdoor seating, infinity pool, fireplace, lounge, 3 bedrooms all en suite, dressing rooms, wellness area, sauna, wine cellar, lifts, veranda, south- west facing. 3,500,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





HOSTESS TROLLEY 35 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





200 YEAR OLD Majorcan finca, completely renovated on the outskirts of Fornalutx, with lots of charm, 300 m² constructed area, dining room with fireplace, rustic kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, approx. 21.000m² land, mainly planted with olive and fruit trees. An idyllic place full of peace and quiet. 1,200,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Prices starting at 375,000 €. SWONSP1983 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



