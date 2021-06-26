DID YOU KNOW that if you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just 11 € per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport number and telephone number to suscripciones@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will be in touch.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





BEKO FRIDGE with small freezer compartment, brand new. 175 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





BRUNO ABBATE 37 BOAT in perfect condition. 10.8 x 2.8 metres. Price 30,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



3 PIECE SUITE, white, 200 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S office is situated in the foyer of Hospital Son Espases, Palma. Sala 216 to the right of the revolving doors of the hospitalisation block. Every FRIDAY from 10am to 2pm. Drop in for a chat or tel. 678-352040.





TV UNIT WITH DRAWERS, 60 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



QUALITY RENTAL HOMES available in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes, long term only. Call Nash Homes Portals Nous 971-675969 or see our website for current properties: www.nashhomesmallorca.com





EXCEPTIONAL TOWNHOUSE. Spacious and just a few steps from the Plaza, approx. 402 m², living room, dining room, kitchen, fireplace, secluded courtyard, roof covered terrace, 2 storey outbuilding, 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, possibility of a pool. 800,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





COSY FLAT in the centre of Sóller, on the second floor of an old house, approx. 60 m², living room, kitchen, large bathroom, separate guest room/ office with kitchenette. Can be sold partly furnished. 260,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





TOWNHOUSE in tranquil Deia with beautiful sea view. Approx. 232 m², living room, dining room, equipped kitchen with pantry, veranda, terrace, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (2 en suite), air conditioning, central heating, garage. 1,240,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





PURE IDYLLIC on the outskirts of Sóller. Approx. 102 m², entrance area, living room, dine-in kitchen, roof terrace, 2 bedrooms, dressing room, shower room, wood stove, air conditioning, garden house equipped with a bathroom, summer kitchen, garden. A little gem! 450,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





HOUSE TO RENOVATE in the heart of Sóller, just 2 minutes from the square. Approx. 103 m², entrance hall, living room with access to a patio, kitchen, roof terrace, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with the potential to become a cosy home. 240,000 €. casasmallorca. com - Tel. 698-928164.





WITH SEA VIEWS, located near Deia, approx. 214 m², spacious living areas, kitchen, heating, wood stove, terrace, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, garden, pool, land, parking, modernised in 2007 and clad with natural stone. 1,500,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





JUST A FEW STEPS from the beach of Port Sóller, approx. 71 m², bright living room, fully equipped kitchen, patio, storage room, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, air conditioning, electric heating, possibility of commercial premises and parking, as well as applying for a tourist licence. 460,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





IS THIS YOUR DREAM? Simple and captivatingly beautiful property in Llucalcari. Approx. 216 m², spacious living areas and dining room, rustic kitchen, pantry, 4 bedrooms (one with a dressing and sitting room), 1 bathroom, fireplace, sunny terrace, village and sea views. 550,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





DUPLEX APARTMENT only 2 minutes form the beach in Port Sóller. Approx. 141 m², cosy living/ dining room, balcony, kitchen, heating, air conditioning, 3 bedrooms with built in wardrobes, 1 bathroom, lift, underground carpark, put your bags down and enjoy. 450,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





WE ARE URGENTLY looking for apartments and studios in Puerto Sóller, with terrace and views, up to 300,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



MODERN THREE BEDROOM townhouse with three excellent terraces for sale just 5 minutes from the centre of town of Pollensa. POL20132 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Prices starting at 375,000 €. SWONSP1983 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





NEWLY RENOVATED Majorcan townhouse with a plunge pool and a sleek, modern finish located just 30 seconds from the Pollensa's main square. POL2821 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



WANTED: Quality rental properties in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes for long term rent only. Call Nash Homes 971-675 969 or email Jacqui info@nashhomesmallorca.com



BUYING, SELLING or letting a property on the islands? Look out for our special property section in Saturday’s newspaper. If you wish to include your advert in this section please call 971-788405.



