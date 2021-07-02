DID YOU KNOW that if you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just 11 € per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport/ID number and telephone number and we will be in touch.





BEKO FRIDGE with small freezer compartment, brand new. 175 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.





MOTORBIKE HELMET, 25 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





DECORATIVE silver mirror, 70 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



EXCEPTIONAL TOWNHOUSE. Spacious and just a few steps from the Plaza, approx. 402 m², living room, dining room, kitchen, fireplace, secluded courtyard, roof covered terrace, 2 storey outbuilding, 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, possibility of a pool. 800,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





COSY FLAT in the centre of Sóller, on the second floor of an old house, approx. 60 m², living room, kitchen, large bathroom, separate guest room/ office with kitchenette. Can be sold partly furnished. 260,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





PURE IDYLLIC on the outskirts of Sóller. Approx. 102 m², entrance area, living room, dine-in kitchen, roof terrace, 2 bedrooms, dressing room, shower room, wood stove, air conditioning, garden house equipped with a bathroom, summer kitchen, garden. A little gem! 450,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





JUST A FEW STEPS from the beach of Port Sóller, approx. 71 m², bright living room, fully equipped kitchen, patio, storage room, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, air conditioning, electric heating, possibility of commercial premises and parking, as well as applying for a tourist licence. 460,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





DUPLEX APARTMENT only 2 minutes form the beach in Port Sóller. Approx. 141 m², cosy living/ dining room, balcony, kitchen, heating, air conditioning, 3 bedrooms with built in wardrobes, 1 bathroom, lift, underground carpark, put your bags down and enjoy. 450,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





WE ARE URGENTLY looking for apartments and studios in Puerto Sóller, with terrace and views, up to 300,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Prices starting at 375,000 €. SWONSP1983 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



