DID YOU KNOW that if you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just 11 € per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport number and telephone number to suscripciones@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will be in touch.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





IKEA BOOKSHELVES, white, new, 80 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



DO YOU HAVE some spare time and are looking for something to do? We at the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop are looking for some new volunteers as many of our current ones have, thankfully, been able to return to their jobs. If you are interested in donating a few hours a week to a very worthy cause, please come and join Angela's fantastic family of helpers in her charity shop in San Agustin. For more information please call Angela on 609-848622.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





TV UNIT WITH DRAWERS, 60 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





DUPLEX APARTMENT near the beach, approx. 158 m², cosy living/ dining area with exit to balcony, open plan kitchen, 3 bedrooms, bathroom, WC, air conditioning, lift, underground carpark, sea views. 415,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.





WE ARE URGENTLY looking for houses with garden and views in the Sóller area. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





TYPICAL TOWNHOUSE to renovate, very central, approx. 276 m², large entrance area (previously a shop), dining room, kitchen, patio, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Space on the top floor for an attic studio. A house with lots of potential, 290,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





COUNTRY HOUSE with fabulous views in the valley of Sóller, a completely renovated house, approx. 382 m², living room with access to the terrace and orange garden, adjoining kitchen/ dining area, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms including attic studio consisting of living room/ bedroom/ bathroom, heating, pool, large car port, 2,250,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





COSY VILLAGE HOUSE with great views of Bunyola, approx 110 m², kitchen/ living room, roof terrace, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, heating, wood stove, possibility to apply for rental licence. 295,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



