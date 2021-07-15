DID YOU KNOW that if you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just 11 € per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport/ID number and telephone number to suscripciones@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will be in touch.
REDUCED! White 3 piece suite, 150 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.
PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.
UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.
CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com
REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com
UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com
BRAND NEW JUNKERS Gas water heater, 350 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.
CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info
AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.
DUPLEX APARTMENT near the beach, approx. 158 m², cosy living/ dining area with exit to balcony, open plan kitchen, 3 bedrooms, bathroom, WC, air conditioning, lift, underground carpark, sea views. 415,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.
TYPICAL TOWNHOUSE to renovate, very central, approx. 276 m², large entrance area (previously a shop), dining room, kitchen, patio, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Space on the top floor for an attic studio. A house with lots of potential, 290,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.
COSY VILLAGE HOUSE with great views of Bunyola, approx 110 m², kitchen/ living room, roof terrace, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, heating, wood stove, possibility to apply for rental licence. 295,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.
SEA VIEWS in a sunny location, nestled in Port Sóller. Approx. 118 m², large living/ dining room, kitchen, expansive terraces, air conditioning, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, garden, garage, just 10 mins from the harbour. 980,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.
READY TO MOVE IN and enjoy. Completely modernized townhouse in Sóller, only 3 minutes walking to Plaza, approx.140 m², living room with open plan kitchen and wooden stove, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, WC, studio with small kitchen and bathroom, air conditioning, beautiful views. 380,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.
GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com
MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Prices starting at 375,000 €. SWONSP1983 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com
MODERN THREE BEDROOM townhouse with three excellent terraces for sale just 5 minutes from the centre of town of Pollensa. POL20132 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com
WE ARE URGENTLY looking for houses with garden and views in the Sóller area. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.
Today's Bargains
DID YOU KNOW that if you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just 11 € per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport/ID number and telephone number to suscripciones@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will be in touch.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.