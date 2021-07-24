DID YOU KNOW that if you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just 11 € per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport number and telephone number to suscripciones@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will be in touch.

BUYING, SELLING or letting a property on the islands? Look out for our special property section on Saturdays. If you wish to include your advert in this section please call 971-788405.

NEWLY RENOVATED Majorcan townhouse with a plunge pool and a sleek, modern finish located just 30 seconds from the Pollensa's main square. POL2821 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com

MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Prices starting at 375,000 €. SWONSP1983 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com

GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com

8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com

MODERN THREE BEDROOM townhouse with three excellent terraces for sale just 5 minutes from the centre of town of Pollensa. POL20132 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com

REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com

SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com

FELIZ ANIMAL ANDRATX. Animal welfare concerns everybody. You could foster an animal or become a practical helper, or a member of our association for only 50 € a year. Don´t simply turn away if you see an animal that needs you. To help a defensless animal is a matter of honour and a sign of humanity. Tel. 676-366814 or contact us at www.feliz-animal.com

AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S office is situated in the foyer of Hospital Son Espases, Palma. Sala 216 to the right of the revolving doors of the hospitalisation block. Every FRIDAY from 10am to 2pm. Drop in for a chat or tel. 678-352040.

THE PERFECT APARTMENT only a few steps away from the beach. The property is divided into two apartments, approx. 137m², 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, A/C and terrace with sea view! The furnishing is of high quality. casasmallorca.com Tel. 698928164.

PUERTO SOLLER. Only 50m to the beach, house of approx. 108m², 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, lots of potential! 460.000 € casasmallorca.com Tel. 698928164.

ENTER AND ENJOY... a townhouse, only 5 minute walk to the main square of Soller, in quiet area, approx. 393 m² constructed area, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, central heating, A/C, garden, pool and garage. Ready to move in! 1.350.000 € casasmallorca.com Tel. 698928164.

WE ARE URGENTLY looking for houses with gardens in beautiful locations in the Sóller area with views and access, up to 1,500,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.

TYPICAL VILLAGE HOUSE with commercial premises in central Sóller. Approx. 349 m², large living/ dining room, kitchen with terrace access, 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, hydraulic tiles, antique doors, garage/ workshop with commercial space above. Ideal for entrepreneurs. 620,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.

A BEAUTIFUL FAMILY home in a quiet, residential area in Valldemossa, approx. 694 m², spacious bright living room/ dining area, kitchen, office, wrap around terrace on both levels, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, heating, air conditioning, fireplace, garden, pool and a paddle court. Stunning property! 1,495,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.

EXCEPTIONAL TOWNHOUSE. Spacious and just a few steps from the Plaza, approx. 402 m², living room, dining room, kitchen, fireplace, secluded courtyard, roof covered terrace, 2 storey outbuilding, 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, possibility of a pool. 800,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.

TYPICAL TOWNHOUSE to renovate, very central, approx. 276 m², large entrance area (previously a shop), dining room, kitchen, patio, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Space on the top floor for an attic studio. A house with lots of potential, 290,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.

LIFE BY THE BEACH... Comfortable duplex apartment, approx. 110 m², cosy living/ dining room, open plan kitchen, balcony, 3 bedrooms, bathroom, air conditioning, lift and underground carpark. In the centre of Port Sóller with the possibility of a tourist licence, 415,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.

WITH COMMERCIAL licence, in the centre of Sóller, house of approx. 200 m², 4 bedrooms, courtyard, lots of potential! 390,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA .ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.

TV UNIT WITH DRAWERS, 60 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.

DECORATIVE silver mirror, 70 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.

DO YOU HAVE some spare time and are looking for something to do? We at the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop are looking for some new volunteers as many of our current ones have, thankfully, been able to return to their jobs. If you are interested in donating a few hours a week to a very worthy cause, please come and join Angela's fantastic family of helpers in her charity shop in San Agustin. For more information please call Angela on 609-848622.