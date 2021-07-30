DON'T MISS YOUR FAVOURITE newspaper once your are back home! If you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just 11 € per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport/ID number and telephone number to suscripciones@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will be in touch.





SWEDISH STORAGE UNIT, expensive make, only 65 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





DECORATIVE silver mirror, 70 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



BUYING, SELLING or letting a property on the islands? Look out for our special property section on Saturdays. If you wish to include your advert in this section please call 971-788405.





WITH COMMERCIAL licence, in the centre of Sóller, house of approx. 200 m², 4 bedrooms, courtyard, lots of potential! 390,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.





LIFE BY THE BEACH. Comfortable duplex apartment, approx. 110 m², cosy living/ dining room, open plan kitchen, balcony, 3 bedrooms, bathroom, air conditioning, lift and underground carpark. In the centre of Port Sóller with the possibility of a tourist licence, 415,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





TYPICAL TOWNHOUSE to renovate, very central, approx. 276 m², large entrance area (previously a shop), dining room, kitchen, patio, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Space on the top floor for an attic studio. A house with lots of potential, 290,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





EXCEPTIONAL TOWNHOUSE. Spacious and just a few steps from the Plaza, approx. 402 m², living room, dining room, kitchen, fireplace, secluded courtyard, roof covered terrace, 2 storey outbuilding, 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, possibility of a pool. 800,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





A BEAUTIFUL FAMILY home in a quiet, residential area in Valldemossa, approx. 694 m², spacious bright living room/ dining area, kitchen, office, wrap around terrace on both levels, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, heating, air conditioning, fireplace, garden, pool and a paddle court. Stunning property! 1,495,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



WE ARE URGENTLY looking for houses with gardens in beautiful locations in the Sóller area with views and access, up to 1,500,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



