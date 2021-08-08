DON'T MISS YOUR FAVOURITE newspaper once your are back home! If you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just 11 € per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport/ID number and telephone number to suscripciones@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will be in touch.





WILLIAMS 325 RIB for sale, 4,000 €, located Puerto Portals. Tel. 0044-7711-055711.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



DO YOU HAVE some spare time and are looking for something to do? We at the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop are looking for some new volunteers as many of our current ones have, thankfully, been able to return to their jobs. If you are interested in donating a few hours a week to a very worthy cause, please come and join Angela's fantastic family of helpers in her charity shop in San Agustin. For more information please call Angela on 609-848622.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.





LIFTING APPARATUS, good condition, 400 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





SUNSEEKER APACHE 45 in perfect condition. 12.5 x 3 metres. Price 75,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com



WE CLEAR building rubble, garden waste, old furniture etc. Fast reliable service. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.





BEAUTIFUL SOFA in good condition, 350 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





BRUNO ABBATE 37 BOAT in perfect condition. 10.8 x 2.8 metres. Price 30,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info





SWEDISH STORAGE UNIT, expensive make, only 65 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





HOUSE FIRST LINE, direct access to the sea. 1,464 m² plot, 687 m² house. 7,900,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





HOUSE IN SANTA PONSA, newly buily, 1,203 m² plot, 496 m² living area. 3,150,000 € (Bank valuation 3,850,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





FINCA IN LLUBI/INCA, 13,687 m² plot, 387 m² living ara. 950,000 € (Bank Valuation 1,150,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





2 BUSINESS UNITS IN PUERTO PORTALS. 110 m² first line with 45 m² front terraces for tables and chairs. 2,550,000 € (both) (Bank valuation 3,955,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





VILLA IN BENDINAT 540 m² on a 1,816 m² plot. 4,500,000 € (Bank Valuation 6,200,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





HOUSE IN SON FERRER, CALVIA. 550 m² plot, 259 m² living area. Bank valuation: 603,791 €, Price: 550,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





MOSCARI: Lovely townhouse with stunning mountain views. Three floors (and a lift). Typical Majorcan charm combined with modern comforts, central heating and air conditioning. Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two terraces. 454,000 €. Ref. 9268. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





CAN PICAFORT: Lovely ground floor apartment with small private pool! Three bedrooms, one bathroom, terraces and parking space. Price 285,000 €. Ref. 9537. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





WE ARE URGENTLY looking for Stately townhouses with garden in the centre of Sóller. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





LARGE PROPERTY with pool, approximately 250 years old and completely renovated former oil mill. Complete with sun terraces, well- kept approx. 1,600 m² garden, and panoramic views over Fornalutx and Sóller. Approx. 586 m², 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. 2,660,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





NATURAL STONE VILLA with sea view, in a unique location overlooking the sea. Approx. 534 m², 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, large living and dining area, large fully furnished kitchen, 4 car garage, terrace with swimming pool and gorgeous sea views. 3,300,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





SUNNY AND CLOSE to the beach, with views from the large balcony to the gardens and pool. Approx. 145 m², 2nd floor apartment, well kept with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living/ dining area, kitchen, double glazed windows, air conditioning, lift, underground parking. 480,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





HISTORIC OIL MILL, large manor house with beautiful courtyard in Biniaraix in need of careful renovation to preserve original oil mill and Majorcan character. 5,500,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





ARRIVE AND ENJOY. Quiet apartment in Port Sóller, approx. 166 m², bright living room, dining room, spacious kitchen, balcony, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, communal pool and parking. Ready to move in. 800,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Prices starting at 375,000 €. SWONSP1983 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



