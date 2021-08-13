DON'T MISS YOUR FAVOURITE newspaper once your are back home! If you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just 11 € per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport/ID number and telephone number to suscripciones@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will be in touch.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





LARGE WARDROBE, 2.20 metres high x 2.50 metres wide x 0.45 metres deep. 200 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more furniture available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com





WII AND PLAYSTATIONS available. Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop in San Agustin. Pop along and take a look for yourself or contact Angela on 609-848622. Open 10am to 2pm Monday to Saturday.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Daily zoom meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



SELECTION OF MIRRORS from 5 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more furniture available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



BUYING, SELLING or letting a property on the islands? Look out for our special property section on Saturdays. If you wish to include your advert in this section please call 971-788405.



DO YOU HAVE some spare time and are looking for something to do? We at the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop are looking for some new volunteers as many of our current ones have, thankfully, been able to return to their jobs. If you are interested in donating a few hours a week to a very worthy cause, please come and join Angela's fantastic family of helpers in her charity shop in San Agustin. For more information please call Angela on 609-848622.





SUNNY AND CLOSE to the beach, with views from the large balcony to the gardens and pool. Approx. 145 m², 2nd floor apartment, well kept with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living/ dining area, kitchen, double glazed windows, air conditioning, lift, underground parking. 480,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





LARGE PROPERTY with pool, approximately 250 years old and completely renovated former oil mill. Complete with sun terraces, well- kept approx. 1,600 m² garden, and panoramic views over Fornalutx and Sóller. Approx. 586 m², 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. 2,660,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





HISTORIC OIL MILL, large manor house with beautiful courtyard in Biniaraix in need of careful renovation to preserve original oil mill and Majorcan character. 5,500,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





NATURAL STONE VILLA with sea view, in a unique location overlooking the sea. Approx. 534 m², 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, large living and dining area, large fully furnished kitchen, 4 car garage, terrace with swimming pool and gorgeous sea views. 3,300,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





WE ARE URGENTLY looking for Stately townhouses with garden in the centre of Sóller. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





SUPER DUPLEX in the valley of Sóller. Approx. 134 m², fitted kitchen, living/ dining area with access to the terrace, underfloor heating, air conditioning, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (one en suite), pool, underground car park, ready to move in. 495,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





COSY VILLAGE HOUSE with great views of Bunyola, approx. 110 m², kitchen/ living room, roof terrace, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, heating, wood stove, possibility to apply for rental licence. 276,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





CAN PICAFORT: Lovely ground floor apartment with small private pool! Three bedrooms, one bathroom, terraces and parking space. Price 285,000 €. Ref. 9537. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





MOSCARI: Lovely townhouse with stunning mountain views. Three floors (and a lift). Typical Majorcan charm combined with modern comforts, central heating and air conditioning. Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two terraces. 454,000 €. Ref. 9268. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



