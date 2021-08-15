DON'T MISS YOUR FAVOURITE newspaper once your are back home! If you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just 11 € per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport/ID number and telephone number to suscripciones@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will be in touch.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



DO YOU HAVE some spare time and are looking for something to do? We at the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop are looking for some new volunteers as many of our current ones have, thankfully, been able to return to their jobs. If you are interested in donating a few hours a week to a very worthy cause, please come and join Angela's fantastic family of helpers in her charity shop in San Agustin. For more information please call Angela on 609-848622.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.





SUNSEEKER APACHE 45 in perfect condition. 12.5 x 3 metres. Price 75,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com



WE CLEAR building rubble, garden waste, old furniture etc. Fast reliable service. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.





BRUNO ABBATE 37 BOAT in perfect condition. 10.8 x 2.8 metres. Price 30,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





HOUSE FIRST LINE, direct access to the sea. 1,464 m² plot, 687 m² house. 7,900,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





HOUSE IN SANTA PONSA, newly buily, 1,203 m² plot, 496 m² living area. 3,150,000 € (Bank valuation 3,850,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





FINCA IN LLUBI/INCA, 13,687 m² plot, 387 m² living ara. 950,000 € (Bank Valuation 1,150,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





2 BUSINESS UNITS IN PUERTO PORTALS. 110 m² first line with 45 m² front terraces for tables and chairs. 2,550,000 € (both) (Bank valuation 3,955,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





VILLA IN BENDINAT 540 m² on a 1,816 m² plot. 4,500,000 € (Bank Valuation 6,200,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





HOUSE IN SON FERRER, CALVIA. 550 m² plot, 259 m² living area. Bank valuation: 603,791 €, Price: 550,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





COSTITX: Fabulous townhouse with pool. Contemporary minimalistic design combined with traditional features. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, three terraces with views, swimming pool and small garden. Unique property. 785,000 €. Ref. 9550. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





MANCOR DE LA VAL: Lovely townhouse located in a charming village. Tastefully modernised with typical Majorcan features. 165 m² over two floors, four bedrooms, two bathrooms and central heating. Porch overlooking front terrace and first floor terrace. 375,000 €. Ref. 9506. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





BINIALI. Attractive finca with lovely views in quiet area. 3,515 m² plot, immaculately presented home of 92 m² with 21 m² covered terrace. Living room, good sized kitchen, two bedrooms with possibility of third, one bathroom. Mains electricity, air-conditioning and pre-installation for central heating. 249,000 €. Ref. 9374. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





POLLENSA: Fabulous mountain views and peaceful location. Attractive 3,300 m² finca with swimming pool. Lounge/ diner, large equipped kitchen with island unit, utility/ laundry room, three bedrooms, two bathrooms (one en suite). Front and lateral porches, lovely garden, fruit trees and pond. Central heating, double glazing, electricity and own well. Viewing recommended. 495,000 €. Ref. 9262. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





PUERTO DE SOLLER. Located at the top of Puerto de Sóller, apartment of approx. 75 m², 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and garden. Ideal as a holiday home or investment! 345,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



WE ARE URGENTLY looking for Stately townhouses with garden in the centre of Sóller. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





FAMILY HOUSE in the fishing quarter of Port Sóller. Approx. 193 m², living/ dining room, open plan kitchen leading to a large terrace, 3 bedrooms (one with patio), 1 bathroom, an independent apartment with integrated kitchen and bathroom, ideal for guests. 870,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





READY TO MOVE IN and enjoy. Completely modernised townhouse in Sóller, approx. 161 m², entrance, living room, fully equipped kitchen with access to the garden, air conditioning, double glazing, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, modern design retaining authenticity. 625,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





SUPER DUPLEX in the valley of Sóller. Approx. 134 m², fitted kitchen, living/ dining area with access to the terrace, underfloor heating, air conditioning, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (one en suite), pool, underground car park, ready to move in. 495,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





COSY VILLAGE HOUSE with great views of Bunyola, approx. 110 m², kitchen/ living room, roof terrace, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, heating, wood stove, possibility to apply for rental licence. 276,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Prices starting at 375,000 €. SWONSP1983 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



