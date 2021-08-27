DON'T MISS YOUR FAVOURITE newspaper once your are back home! If you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just 11 € per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport/ID number and telephone number to suscripciones@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will be in touch.





WALL UNIT 250cm wide X 200cm high, includes free glasses, 100 €. Call 692-485523.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





SWEDISH STORAGE UNIT, expensive make, only 65 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





2 SWIVEL ARMCHAIRS, one cream, one light tan. 50 € each or 100 € both. Call 692-485523.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com





BRAND NEW JUNKERS Gas water heater, 350 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Daily zoom meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





ZANUSSI UPRIGHT FREEZER, 158cm x 56cm x 60cm. 100 € o.n.o. Call 692-485523.



BUYING, SELLING or letting a property on the islands? Look out for our special property section on Saturdays. If you wish to include your advert in this section please call 971-788405.





SHELF UNIT including DVD player and TV, 100 €. Call 692-485523.



DO YOU HAVE some spare time and are looking for something to do? We at the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop are looking for some new volunteers as many of our current ones have, thankfully, been able to return to their jobs. If you are interested in donating a few hours a week to a very worthy cause, please come and join Angela's fantastic family of helpers in her charity shop in San Agustin. For more information please call Angela on 609-848622.





IN A PICTURESQUE LOCATION in the village of Deiá, a completely modernised house, 182 m², living room, kitchen, terrace, air conditioning, heating, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, several mezzanines and stunning mountain views. 690,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





PUERTO DE SOLLER. At the top of Puerto de Sóller, apartment of approx. 75 m², 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and garden. Ideal as a holiday home or investment!! 345,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





YOUR HOLIDAY HOME. A house to relax and enjoy in Port Sóller, approx. 118 m², large open living/ dining/ kitchen area leading to a sunny patio, roof terrace, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (one en suite), underfloor heating, wood burning stove, air conditioning. The house has a rental licence making it a good investment. 1,250,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





UNIQUE HOUSE located in Fornalutx, from the year 1260, renovated whilst retaining original details, 409 m², entrance used as living/ dining room, authentic kitchen/ living area, bodega, 6 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, 3 bathrooms, garden, pool, roof terrace with spectacular views. 1,295,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





EXCEPTIONAL. A historic stone house from 1578 has been revitalised to perfection into a unique, modern home of 510 m², entrance, living room, dining room, kitchen, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, lift, air conditioning, heating, terrace, pool with stunning mountain views set on a plot of 4,176 m², in an idyllic area of the Sóller Valley. 4,750,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





COSTITX: Fabulous townhouse with pool. Contemporary minimalistic design combined with traditional features. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, three terraces with views, swimming pool and small garden. A unique property. 785,000 €. Ref. 9550. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



SELLING YOUR PROPERTY? Inmobiliaria Lliteras, API registered and established over 30 years, offers home owners a comprehensive and professional service. Our sales team, in- house lawyers and financial experts are at your disposal from listing to post completion. For prompt attention call 607-455350/ Whatsapp, email: inmobiliaria@gestorialliteras.com





POLLENSA: Fabulous mountain views and peaceful location. Attractive 3,300 m² finca with swimming pool. Lounge/ diner and large equipped kitchen with island unit, utility/ laundry room, three bedrooms, two bathrooms (one en suite). Front and lateral porches, lovely garden with fruit trees and pond. Central heating, double glazing, electricity and own well. Viewing recommended. 495,000 €. Ref. 9262. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



