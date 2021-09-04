DON'T MISS YOUR FAVOURITE newspaper once your are back home! If you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just 11 € per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport/ID number and telephone number to suscripciones@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will be in touch.





DECORATIVE silver mirror, 70 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





SUNSEEKER APACHE 45 in perfect condition. 14 x 3 metres. Price 75,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com



DO YOU HAVE some spare time and are looking for something to do? We at the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop are looking for some new volunteers as many of our current ones have, thankfully, been able to return to their jobs. If you are interested in donating a few hours a week to a very worthy cause, please come and join Angela's fantastic family of helpers in her charity shop in San Agustin. For more information please call Angela on 609-848622.





BRAND NEW JUNKERS Gas water heater, 350 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





BRUNO ABBATE 37 BOAT in perfect condition. 10.8 x 2.8 metres. Price 30,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S office is situated in the foyer of Hospital Son Espases, Palma. Sala 216 to the right of the revolving doors of the hospitalisation block. Every FRIDAY from 10am to 2pm. Drop in for a chat or tel. 678-352040.





WITH COMMERCIAL licence, in the centre of Sóller, townhouse of approx. 165 m², ideal for thise who wish to live and work below the same roof. 4 bedrooms, living room with fireplace, courtyard with elevated terrace, lots of potential! 390,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.





COUNTRY HOUSE with fabulous views in the valley of Sóller, a completely renovated house, approx. 382 m², living room with access to the terrace and orange garden, adjoining kitchen/ dining area, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms including attic studio consisting of living room/ bedroom/ bathroom, heating, pool, large car port, 2,250,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





COSY VILLAGE HOUSE with spectacular views of Bunyola, approx. 110 m², kitchen/ living room, roof terrace, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, heating, wood stove, possibility to apply for rental licence. 276,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





TYPICAL VILLAGE HOUSE with commercial premises in central Sóller. Approx. 349 m², large living/ dining room, kitchen with terrace access, 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, hydraulic tiles, antique doors, garage/ workshop with commercial space above. Ideal for entrepreneurs. 620,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





SUPER DUPLEX in the valley of Sóller. Approx. 134 m², fitted kitchen, living/ dining area with access to the terrace, underfloor heating, air conditioning, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (one en suite), pool, underground car park, ready to move in. 495,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





WE ARE URGENTLY looking for apartments and studios in Puerto Sóller, with terrace and views, up to 300,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





SUNNY AND CLOSE to the beach, with views from the large balcony to the gardens and pool. Approx. 145 m², 2nd floor apartment, well kept with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living/ dining area, kitchen, double glazed windows, air conditioning, lift, underground parking. 480,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





HISTORIC OIL MILL, large manor house with beautiful courtyard in Biniaraix in need of careful renovation to preserve original oil mill and Majorcan character. About 18,000 m² of land extends behind the property in terraces, providing magnificent views of the mountains. 5,500,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





ARRIVE AND ENJOY. Quiet apartment in Port Sóller, approx. 166 m², bright living room, dining room, spacious kitchen, balcony, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, communal pool and parking. Ready to move in. 800,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





SUNNY AND IDYLLIC PLACE on the outskirts of Sóller. A completely renovated country house in the middle of a lemon garden, approx. 461 m², 2 living rooms, 2 kitchens, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, air conditioning, parking. 1,750,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





MODERN THREE BEDROOM townhouse with three excellent terraces for sale just 5 minutes from the centre of town of Pollensa. POL20132 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Prices starting at 375,000 €. SWONSP1983 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



NEWLY RENOVATED Majorcan townhouse with a plunge pool and a sleek, modern finish located just 30 seconds from the Pollensa's main square. POL2821 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



