BULGARIAN WOMAN looking for work as live in housekeeper, with many years experience, cleaning, cooking. English speaking and some Spanish. Animal lover. 603-317651.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





COMPLETE KING SIZE BED, 250 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm





REDUCED! SUNSEEKER APACHE 45 in perfect condition. 14 x 3 metres. Price 70,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com



DO YOU HAVE some spare time and are looking for something to do? We at the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop are looking for some new volunteers as many of our current ones have, thankfully, been able to return to their jobs. If you are interested in donating a few hours a week to a very worthy cause, please come and join Angela's fantastic family of helpers in her charity shop in San Agustin. For more information please call Angela on 609-848622.





SWEDISH STORAGE UNIT, expensive make, only 65 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





REDUCED! BRUNO ABBATE 37 BOAT in perfect condition. 10.8 x 2.8 metres. Price 25,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S office is situated in the foyer of Hospital Son Espases, Palma. Sala 216 to the right of the revolving doors of the hospitalisation block. Every FRIDAY from 10am to 2pm. Drop in for a chat or tel. 678-352040.





RESTAURANT FOR SALE, Cala d'Or, 60 covers on terrace, 60 covers inside. Near the port. 200,000 € negotiable. Call 669-748051.





EXCLUSIVE DUPLEX apartment in a historic building from 1610 on a quiet street in the centre of Sóller. Keeping the original details such as stone floors, arches and exterior walls, this refurbished apartment is a symbiosis of old and new. Approx. 225 m², 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, communal gym with spa, and outdoor pool with magnificent mountain views, shared with only 4 other apartments. 1,255,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





READY TO MOVE IN and enjoy. Completely modernised townhouse in Sóller, approx. 161 m², entrance, living room, fully equipped kitchen with access to the garden, air conditioning, double glazing, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, modern design retaining authenticity. 625,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





COSY VILLAGE HOUSE with great views of Bunyola, approx. 110 m², kitchen/ living room, roof terrace, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, heating, wood stove, possibility to apply for rental licence. 276,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



BINIALI. Attractive finca with lovely views in quiet area. 3,515 m² plot, immaculately presented home of 92 m² with 21 m² covered terrace. Living room, good sized kitchen, two bedrooms with possibility of third, one bathroom. Mains electricity, air-conditioning, pre-installation for central heating. 249,000 €. Ref. 9374. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





COSTITX: Fabulous townhouse with pool. Contemporary minimalistic design combined with traditional features. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, three terraces with views, swimming pool and small garden. A unique property. 785,000 €. Ref. 9550. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





SEA VIEWS in a sunny location, nestled in Port Sóller. Approx. 118 m², large living/ dining room, kitchen, expansive terraces, air conditioning, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, garden, garage, just 10 mins from the harbour. 980,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





CHARMING TOWNHOUSE in the heart of Deiá, refurbished and decorated with exquisite taste and style, approx. 176 m², living room, kitchen, air conditioning, heating, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, terrace with Jacuzzi and beautiful mountain views. 650,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





WE ARE URGENTLY looking for apartments and studios in Puerto Sóller, with terrace and views, up to 300,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





SUNNY AND CLOSE to the beach, with views from the large balcony to the gardens and pool. Approx. 145 m², 2nd floor apartment, well kept with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living/ dining area, kitchen, double glazed windows, air conditioning, lift, underground parking and a storage room. 480,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





JUST SPLENDID. Elegant 1930’s villa in Port Sóller with stunning views. 772 m², various spacious living areas, kitchen, terraces, large pool, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, summer kitchen, air conditioning, heating, fireplace, garage, 2 commercial units, high quality luxury. 6,000,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





EXCEPTIONAL. A historic stone house from 1578 has been revitalised to perfection into a unique, modern home of 510 m² spread over three floors, set on a plot of approx. 4,176 m², in an idyllic area of the Sóller Valley. 4,750,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





BRIGHT AND MODERN. Turnkey townhouse project with indoor pool and garage in the heart of Sóller, just a few steps from the beautiful plaza. Approx. 561 m² over 3 floors, spacious living area with open plan kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and 2 guest bathrooms, summer kitchen, lift. 1,675,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





MODERN THREE BEDROOM townhouse with three excellent terraces for sale just 5 minutes from the centre of town of Pollensa. POL20132 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Prices starting at 375,000 €. SWONSP1983 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





NEWLY RENOVATED Majorcan townhouse with a plunge pool and a sleek, modern finish located just 30 seconds from the Pollensa's main square. POL2821 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



