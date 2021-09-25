BULGARIAN WOMAN looking for work as live in housekeeper, with many years experience, cleaning, cooking. English speaking and some Spanish. Animal lover. 603-317651.



ATTENTION CHORAL SINGING fans! We would like to invite you to join our choir. It is not essential to have musical knowledge, our repertoire is very varied and we have a magnificent conductor. We are missing some male voices (tenors and basses). Would you like to meet us and try out your voices? You can contact us on 654-102454.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com

GREEN WORLD Construction. General renovations. We are competitive on quality and price. Please call 655-162535.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





BEAUTIFUL HEXAGON shape dining table & 4 chairs, 200 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





SUNSEEKER APACHE 45 in perfect condition. 14 x 3 metres. Price 70,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





SELECTION OF PICTURES and paintings from 10 € on show at our new furniture shop. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



DO YOU HAVE some spare time and are looking for something to do? We at the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop are looking for some new volunteers as many of our current ones have, thankfully, been able to return to their jobs. If you are interested in donating a few hours a week to a very worthy cause, please come and join Angela's fantastic family of helpers in her charity shop in San Agustin. For more information please call Angela on 609-848622.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





RED 3-SEATER SOFA. Good condition. 300 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm



BRUNO ABBATE 37 BOAT in perfect condition. 10.8 x 2.8 metres. Price 25,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S office is situated in the foyer of Hospital Son Espases, Palma. Sala 216 to the right of the revolving doors of the hospitalisation block. Every FRIDAY from 10am to 2pm. Drop in for a chat or tel. 678-352040.





IN A SUNNY LOCATION year- round, perched on a slope above Port de Sóller, this lofty modern villa features natural stone floors and high- quality finishes. It boasts sweeping views over the mountains and port. With approximately 271 m², 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, a pool, garden and terrace, this is a luxurious holiday retreat. 2,700,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY stone house on the outskirts of Sóller, approx. 196 m² constructed area on a plot of 1,027 m², 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, central heating, air conditioning, pool, enchanting garden, rental licence. 1,650,000 €. Tel. 626-480530; casasmallorca.com



EXCEPTIONAL TOWNHOUSE. Spacious and just a few steps from the Plaza, approx. 402 m², living room, dining room, kitchen, fireplace, secluded courtyard, roof covered terrace, 2 storey outbuilding, 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, possibility of a pool. 800,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



FANTASTIC PROPERTY! Historic, emblematic house in Fornalutx, approx. 1,562 m², various sitting rooms, kitchen, terraces, beautiful courtyard, 8 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, central heating, fireplace, enchanting garden. Possibility of designing an exceptional hotel or mansion. 3,500,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



COUNTRY HOUSE with fabulous views in the valley of Sóller, a completely renovated house, approx. 382 m², living room with access to the terrace and orange garden, adjoining kitchen/ dining area, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms including attic studio consisting of living room/ bedroom/ bathroom, heating, pool, large car port, 2,250,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



TYPICAL VILLAGE HOUSE with commercial premises in central Sóller. Approx. 349 m², large living/ dining room, kitchen with terrace access, 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, hydraulic tiles, antique doors, garage/ workshop with commercial space above. Ideal for entrepreneurs. 620,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





FAMILY HOUSE in the fishing quarter of Port Sóller. Approx. 193 m², living/ dining room, open plan kitchen leading to a large terrace, 3 bedrooms (one with patio), 1 bathroom, an independent apartment with integrated kitchen and bathroom, ideal for guests. 870,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



THE PERFECT APARTMENT only a few steps away from the beach. The property is divided into two apartments, approx. 137 m², 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, air conditioning and terrace with sea view! The furnishing is of high quality. 710,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





IN A PICTURESQUE location in the village of Deiá, a completely modernised house, approx. 182 m², living room, kitchen, terrace, air conditioning, heating, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, several mezzanines and stunning mountain views. 690,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





PUERTO DE SOLLER. At the top of Puerto de Sóller, apartment of approx. 75 m², 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and garden. Ideal as a holiday home or investment! 345,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





BEAUTIFUL VILLAGE of Caimari, spacious detached townhouse with patio and terraces. Total construction of 220 m² over two floors with separate garage. Various sitting rooms, good sized kitchen, four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Original features, beams etc. Great family home with lots of potential. 349,000 €. Ref. 9584. Call Lliteras 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





PUERTO POLLENSA. Privileged location Es Putxet with magnificent views across the Bahia. Super duplex apartment with large terraces and parking space. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, central heating/ air conditioning. Use of two swimming pools. 895,000 €. Ref. 9590. Call LLITERAS 607-455350.





MOSCARI: Fantastic country home with swimming pool and guest caseta. Plot of 37,000 m², fabulous views. Spacious accommodation over 3 levels, potential to sleep 10 - 12 persons. 3,195,000 €. More details Ref. 9596. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



