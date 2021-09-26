DON'T MISS YOUR FAVOURITE newspaper once your are back home! If you live in the UK or any other European country you can subscribe to receive the Sunday newspaper in your home? For just 11 € per month the Sunday edition will be posted to you so you don’t miss out on anything that is happening on the island. Just email your address, passport/ID number and telephone number to suscripciones@majorcadailybulletin.es and we will be in touch.



SINGING LESSONS with Conway Jones now available. Many years experience with all ages from beginners to performers and has presented many successful concerts over the years. Telephone 661-916799.



ATTENTION CHORAL SINGING fans! We would like to invite you to join our choir. It is not essential to have musical knowledge, our repertoire is very varied and we have a magnificent conductor. We are missing some male voices (tenors and basses). Would you like to meet us and try out your voices? You can contact us on 654-102454.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



DO YOU HAVE some spare time and are looking for something to do? We at the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop are looking for some new volunteers as many of our current ones have, thankfully, been able to return to their jobs. If you are interested in donating a few hours a week to a very worthy cause, please come and join Angela's fantastic family of helpers in her charity shop in San Agustin. For more information please call Angela on 609-848622.



GREEN WORLD Construction. General renovations. We are competitive on quality and price. Please call 655-162535.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.





SUNSEEKER APACHE 45 in perfect condition. 14 x 3 metres. Reduced to 70,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





DESKTOP COMPUTER with screen, keyboard, printer & cables (no mouse). Ideal first computer. In working order, 90 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



WE CLEAR building rubble, garden waste, old furniture etc. Fast reliable service. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.





BLACK COFFEE TABLE, good condition, 70 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





BRUNO ABBATE 37 BOAT in perfect condition. 10.8 x 2.8 metres. Price 25,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





BICYCLE FOR SALE, 75 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





LLOSETA: Legal property with swimming pool and fantastic views. Over 16,000 m² of land, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, large porch and great first floor terrace. Mains electricity, water from own well, central heating and wood burners. Price 695,000 €. Ref. 8549. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





BINIALI. Attractive finca with lovely views in a quiet area. 3,515 m² plot, immaculately presented home of 92 m² with a 21 m² covered terrace. Living room, good sized kitchen, two bedrooms with possibility of third, one bathroom. Mains electricity, air conditioning, pre-installation for central heating. Price 249,000 €. Ref. 9374. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



SELLING YOUR PROPERTY? Inmobiliaria Lliteras, API registered and established over 30 years, offers home owners a comprehensive and professional service. Our sales team, in- house lawyers and financial experts are at your disposal from listing to post completion. For prompt attention call 607-455350/ Whatsapp, email: inmobiliaria@gestorialliteras.com





HOUSE FIRST LINE, direct access to the sea in Calvia. 1,464 m² plot, 687 m² house. 7,500,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





HOUSE IN SANTA PONSA, newly buily, 1,203 m² plot, 496 m² living area. 3,125,000 € (Bank valuation 3,850,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





FINCA IN LLUBI/INCA, 13,687 m² plot, 387 m² living ara. 930,000 € (Bank Valuation 1,150,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





BUSINESS UNIT IN PUERTO PORTALS. 55 m² first line with 45 m² front terrace for tables and chairs. 1,100,000 € (Bank valuation 1,900,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





VILLA IN BENDINAT 540 m² on a 1,816 m² plot. 4,200,000 € (Bank Valuation 6,200,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





HOUSE IN SON FERRER, CALVIA. 550 m² plot, 259 m² living area. Bank valuation: 603,791 €, Price: 530,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





THE PERFECT APARTMENT only a few steps away from the beach. The property is divided into two apartments, approx. 137 m², 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, air conditioning and terrace with sea view! The furnishing is of high quality. 710,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





IN A SUNNY LOCATION year- round, perched on a slope above Port de Sóller, this lofty modern villa features natural stone floors and high- quality finishes. It boasts sweeping views over the mountains and port. With approximately 271 m², 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, a pool, garden and terrace, this is a luxurious holiday retreat. 2,700,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





APARTMENT FOR SALE in a lovely residential area of Palma Nova. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Ref. SWOPAN10311. Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





MODERN APARTMENT for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Price 556,200 €. SWONSP1983 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



