BULGARIAN WOMAN looking for work as live in housekeeper, with many years experience, cleaning, cooking. English speaking and some Spanish. Animal lover. 603-317651.



ATTENTION CHORAL SINGING fans! We would like to invite you to join our choir. It is not essential to have musical knowledge, our repertoire is very varied and we have a magnificent conductor. We are missing some male voices (tenors and basses). Would you like to meet us and try out your voices? You can contact us on 654-102454.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



DO YOU HAVE some spare time and are looking for something to do? We at the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop are looking for some new volunteers as many of our current ones have, thankfully, been able to return to their jobs. If you are interested in donating a few hours a week to a very worthy cause, please come and join Angela's fantastic family of helpers in her charity shop in San Agustin. For more information please call Angela on 609-848622.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY stone house on the outskirts of Sóller, approx. 196 m² constructed area on a plot of 1,027 m², 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, central heating, air conditioning, pool, enchanting garden, rental licence. 1,650,000 €. Tel. 626-480530; casasmallorca.com





TYPICAL VILLAGE HOUSE with commercial premises in central Sóller. Approx. 349 m², large living/ dining room, kitchen with terrace access, 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, hydraulic tiles, antique doors, garage/ workshop with commercial space above. Ideal for entrepreneurs. 620,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





EXCEPTIONAL TOWNHOUSE. Spacious and just a few steps from the Plaza, approx. 402 m², living room, dining room, kitchen, fireplace, secluded courtyard, roof covered terrace, 2 storey outbuilding, 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, possibility of a pool. 800,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





LLOSETA: Legal property with swimming pool and fantastic views. Over 16,000 m² of land, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, large porch and great first floor terrace. Mains electricity, water from own well, central heating and wood burners. Price 695,000 €. Ref. 8549. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





BINIALI. Attractive finca with lovely views in a quiet area. 3,515 m² plot, immaculately presented home of 92 m² with a 21 m² covered terrace. Living room, good sized kitchen, two bedrooms with possibility of third, one bathroom. Mains electricity, air conditioning, pre-installation for central heating. Price 249,000 €. Ref. 9374. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



