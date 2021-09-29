ATTENTION CHORAL SINGING fans! We would like to invite you to join our choir. It is not essential to have musical knowledge, our repertoire is very varied and we have a magnificent conductor. We are missing some male voices (tenors and basses). Would you like to meet us and try out your voices? You can contact us on 654-102454.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





BEAUTIFUL HEXAGON shape dining table & 4 chairs, 200 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





RED 3-SEATER SOFA. Good condition. 300 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



DO YOU HAVE some spare time and are looking for something to do? We at the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop are looking for some new volunteers as many of our current ones have, thankfully, been able to return to their jobs. If you are interested in donating a few hours a week to a very worthy cause, please come and join Angela's fantastic family of helpers in her charity shop in San Agustin. For more information please call Angela on 609-848622.





COMPLETE KING SIZE BED, 250 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





BINIALI. Attractive finca with lovely views in a quiet area. 3,515 m² plot, immaculately presented home of 92 m² with a 21 m² covered terrace. Living room, good sized kitchen, two bedrooms with possibility of third, one bathroom. Mains electricity, air conditioning, pre-installation for central heating. Price 249,000 €. Ref. 9374. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



SELLING YOUR PROPERTY? Inmobiliaria Lliteras, API registered and established over 30 years, offers home owners a comprehensive and professional service. Our sales team, in- house lawyers and financial experts are at your disposal from listing to post completion. For prompt attention call 607-455350/ Whatsapp, email: inmobiliaria@gestorialliteras.com





LLOSETA: Legal property with swimming pool and fantastic views. Over 16,000 m² of land, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, large porch and great first floor terrace. Mains electricity, water from own well, central heating and wood burners. Price 695,000 €. Ref. 8549. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





FAMILY HOUSE in the fishing quarter of Port Sóller. Approx. 193 m², living/ dining room, open plan kitchen leading to a large terrace, 3 bedrooms (one with patio), 1 bathroom, an independent apartment with integrated kitchen and bathroom, ideal for guests. 870,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





THE PERFECT APARTMENT only a few steps away from the beach. The property is divided into two apartments, approx. 137 m², 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, air conditioning and terrace with sea view! The furnishing is of high quality. 710,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





IN A PICTURESQUE location in the village of Deiá, a completely modernised house, approx. 182 m², living room, kitchen, terrace, air conditioning, heating, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, several mezzanines and stunning mountain views. 690,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





PUERTO DE SOLLER. At the top of Puerto de Sóller, apartment of approx. 75 m², 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and garden. Ideal as a holiday home or investment! 345,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





IN A SUNNY LOCATION year- round, perched on a slope above Port de Sóller, this lofty modern villa features natural stone floors and high- quality finishes. It boasts sweeping views over the mountains and port. With approximately 271 m², 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, a pool, garden and terrace, this is a luxurious holiday retreat. 2,700,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



