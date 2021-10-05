BULGARIAN WOMAN looking for work as live in housekeeper, with many years experience, cleaning, cooking. English speaking and some Spanish. Animal lover. 603-317651.





DESKTOP COMPUTER with screen, keyboard, printer & cables (no mouse). Ideal first computer. In working order, 90 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.





BICYCLE FOR SALE, 50 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



DO YOU HAVE some spare time and are looking for something to do? We at the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop are looking for some new volunteers as many of our current ones have, thankfully, been able to return to their jobs. If you are interested in donating a few hours a week to a very worthy cause, please come and join Angela's fantastic family of helpers in her charity shop in San Agustin. For more information please call Angela on 609-848622.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





WOODEN DINING TABLE with 6 chairs 350 €. Matching sideboard 70 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the new furniture shop just along from the charity shop at 360 Avd. Joan Miro and take a look. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.





A BEAUTIFUL FAMILY home in Valldemossa. approx. 694 m², spacious bright living room/ dining area, kitchen, office, wrap around terrace, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, heating, air conditioning, fireplace, garden, pool and a paddle court. Stunning property. 1,495,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





HISTORIC OIL MILL, large manor house with beautiful courtyard in Biniaraix in need of careful renovation to preserve original oil mill and Majorcan character. About 18,000 m² of land extends behind the property in terraces, providing magnificent views of the mountains. 5,500,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





NATURAL STONE VILLA with sea view, in a unique location overlooking the sea near Deia. Approx. 538 m², 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, large living and dining area, large fully fitted kitchen, 4 car garage, terrace with swimming pool and gorgeous sea views. 3,300,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





IS THIS YOUR DREAM? Simple and captivatingly beautiful property in Llucalcari. Approx. 216 m², spacious living areas and dining room, rustic kitchen, pantry, 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, fireplace, sunny terrace, village and sea views. 550,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.





FAMILY HOUSE in the fishing quarter of Port Sóller. Approx. 193 m², living/ dining room, open plan kitchen leading to a large terrace, 3 bedrooms (one with patio), 1 bathroom, an independent apartment with integrated kitchen and bathroom, ideal for guests. 870,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 698-928164.



